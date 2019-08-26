|
|
Bluetta Tierney
Bluetta was born on January 15, 1939 to Jerome and Thelma Jump in Ellensburg, WA and died peacefully on August 19, 2019, surrounded by love at her daughters' home in Selah, WA.
Her greatest joy in life was having children, Charles J. Tierney (Debbie), Desiree Lohman (Wil) and Robert Shawn Tierney (Andrea).
Her greatest accomplishment was having earned her Master's Degree in Education and Counseling from Heritage College at the age of 52, in 1991. She retired from Central Washington Comprehensive Mental Health in 2001.
Bluetta was an amazing artist (a skill she passed on to all three of her children) an antique collector and refinisher, a lover of travel and the Oregon Coast.
Bluetta is survived by her husband of 62 years, Charles M. Tierney, her children, six grandchildren, Brandy Brown, Stephanie Andersh, Jared Abbott, Elijah Tierney, Sage Lohman and Santé Lohman. She is also survived by four beautiful great-grandchildren, Aiden, Brynn, Abra and Brooke, one brother, Clyde Jump of Wenatchee and several nieces and nephews.
Bluetta was greeted in Heaven by her Lord Jesus, two babies, her parents and one brother, Robert R. Jump.
There will be private memorial service for immediate family at a later date.
Please consider a donation to Virginia Mason Memorial Hospice, who so graciously helped us through this journey or to the Kidney Research Foundation of your choice.
Mom, it was such an honor to care for you this last year of your life. Your memory will always be a blessing
Online condolences can be left for the family at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 26, 2019