Bob Kenneth "Speedy" Lawrie

Bob Kenneth Lawrie, "Speedy", 77, of Cle Elum, passed away at his home on Sunday, June 30, 2019. A Celebration of Life will be held for family and friends on Saturday, August 17, 2019. For more details please contact the family via email at [email protected]

Speedy was born on May 30, 1942 in Culver City, California, the first of two children born to Kenneth Edward & Greta Mary (Watson) Lawrie. He grew up in Burbank, California and graduated high school there in 1960. He met Gayle Brittian on a blind date and the two hit it off, marrying in Burbank on November 16, 1963.

Speedy worked in the procurement department at Lockheed Aircraft in Burbank until 1965 when he and his wife moved to Seattle, transferring within the Lockheed organization to the shipyard division. He retired in 1990 after 27 years with the company. Following his "retirement", Speedy formed Sunrise General Contracting with his son and they worked side by side, along with his grandsons later on, until his death.

Speedy and Gayle moved to Cle Elum in 2004, building a home just outside of town on South Cle Elum Ridge. He was an avid outdoorsman and lifetime member of the NRA and enjoyed hunting, fishing, snowmobiling and four-wheeling - all traits the upper county had to offer. Speedy enjoyed good food, particularly anything spicy or sweet, and looked forward to the batch of "this week's cookies" that Gayle would bake for him.

Speedy is survived by his wife, Gayle, at the family home in Cle Elum; son Kenneth (Kerri) Lawrie of Cle Elum; daughter Lisa Smith of Enumclaw; grandchildren Sheridan Gardner, Dalton Lawrie and Colby Lawrie as well as his sister Margaret Savre of La Conner.

Memorial contributions in Speedy's honor are suggested to the Fire District 7 Volunteer Association, 123 E. First Street, Cle Elum, WA 98922. The family would like to say a special thank you to Upper Kittitas County Medic One, Cascade Funeral Home of Cle Elum and our close friends and family for being there in our time of need.

Cascade Funeral Home of Cle Elum has been entrusted with caring for the Lawrie family. Online condolences may be left at www.cascadefuneralhome.com Published in Daily Record on July 13, 2019