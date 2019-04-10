Bonnie Prather Belsaas Taramasco

Bonnie Taramasco passed away March 28, 2019 with her loving husband by her side in San Diego, CA.

Bonnie will be lovingly remembered by her husband Roy Taramasco, her son Russ(Colleen) Belsaas, son-in-law Bob Berg, step children Kathy, Steven(stacie) and Roy, Jr.(Chris) Taramasco, Brother Gary(Joan) Prather, Sister-in-laws MaryJane Rose and Brenda Green, nieces/nephews Kevin(Kelly) Prather, Tracey(Prather) and Steve Johnson, Duane(Rose) Prather and Dean(Cindy) Prather and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildern.

Bonne was predeceased by her daughter Cheri Belsaas Berg and her brother Kerry Prather.

Bonnie was born October 22, 1934 in Kansas. She moved with her family from Kansas to Kittitas County in 1946. She graduated from Kittitas High School in 1952. She marred Bob Belsaas in 1952 and had two children, Russ and Cheri. She began her banking career in 1957 at National Bank of Commerce and retired from Bank of America in 1990.

Bonnie married Roy Taramasco on January 2, 1989 in Las Vegas. After retiring Bonnie and Roy enjoyed traveling and spending time together. They settled in Sula, MT for 5 years and then returned to San Diego. Bonnie loved fishing, hunting, jeeping and watching wildlife in her earlier years.

Memorial donations in Memory of Bonnie may be made to the .