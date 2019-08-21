|
|
Burniece Anna Orcutt
Our mom, Burniece Anna Orcutt was born January 9, 1931 on the prairie of southern Alberta, in Allerston, near the town of Milk River. She was called home to God 88 years later on August 17, 2019, in Ellensburg, WA. She was born to Xavier and Hilda (Vornbrock) Thielen; the second of three children sandwiched between brothers Gordon and Russell. Her father died of appendicitis when mom was about 8 years old but Grandma Hilda made a go of it farming the homestead 21 miles from town. Hilda remarried several years later, and three more siblings were born: Best sister Rosy Helwig and brothers Melvin (deceased) and Ken Wachtler. Burnie spent her childhood working and playing among the sandrock hoodoos on the family farm on the banks of the Milk River.
Burnie met the love of her life, Leland "Tuffy" Orcutt, when the girls' club she formed was holidaying in Waterton Park. She said she knew immediately that this handsome cowboy was for her, she just had to finagle how to get the two of them together. She was successful. Their first date was the St. Kilda Rodeo dance, and the rest is legend. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary last February before Lee passed in July.
A few themes of mom's life:
Family. She raised 12 children: Monica (Jack) Wallace, Gregory (deceased), Sandy (Danny) Thomas, Randy (deceased), Suzy (Bob) West, Roxy (Al) Ginochio, Mary (Blaine Downey), Danny (Jill), Jeff (Alice), David (Debbie), Christi (Chuck) McCune, and Jennifer (Mark) Patteson. She loved and cherished 22 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. A whole host of other children, especially friends of the boys, were mentored by her and dad. She was a Brownie leader, a Girl Scout leader, and for 20 years leader of the Maverick 4-H Club. Her love of family was huge; organizing and then nurturing cross-border family reunions.
Farm wife. Mom and Dad worked so hard farming irrigated land east of Kittitas, WA. She kept a beautiful house, always neat and tidy. And polished. Oh how we hated to polish the furniture. She irrigated, helped with medicating and branding, shearing and docking tails. Was the nursemaid to all the sick animals (and kids). She revived frozen lambs and fed bummer lambs, treated wounds and blowfly, helped with lambing and calving and would get so frustrated when the occasional animal lost its will to live. For more than 20 years she supplemented their income through work at Twin City Foods and forged lifelong friendships with coworkers, wonderful Kittitas Valley women.
Seamstress. She was an accomplished seamstress, sewing all the girls' school clothes. The miles of stitches she turned out on that Pfaff sewing machine bought in about 1950 and still in service at Monica's house. She sewed prom dresses, wedding dresses, bridesmaid dresses, cheerleader and drill team outfits and fancy western shirts for 4-H showing and rodeo riding. Burnie also did piecework to earn extra money, creating stuffed bears, rabbits and various other décor items.
Cook. And what a cook. She helped author a family cookbook that is the gold standard for fine food. Her pies were to die for. She learned to make the crust from her uncles: A handful of flour, some lard, a pinch of this or that-Always perfect. She was a professional cake decorator making wedding and special occasion cakes. There was always a delicious meal, made from scratch, and an extra seat at the table for whoever needed it.
She was an avid gardener and passed that talent on to all of her children. Mom was a graceful dance partner. She and dad danced as often as they could. Their waltz was beautiful to watch. Many of their friendships in the community were connected to the Moose Lodge and Legion Hall and dancing. All the children graduated from Kittitas High School, so many relationships are connected to that wonderful place as well.
She loved and was so loved. We already miss her so much. But, mom, we're good. Rest in peace and say hi to dad.
Visitation will be held Friday, August 23, at Brookside Funeral Home, 101 E 2nd Ave., Ellensburg from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm., with recitation of the Rosary following at 7:00 p.m., at St. Andrews Catholic Church, 401 South Willow St., Ellensburg. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, August 24, at 2:00 p.m., at St Andrews Catholic Church, with graveside committal service immediately following. All are welcome to attend the celebration following graveside services at the home of Roxy and Al 900 Serenity Lane, Ellensburg. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefhc.com.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 21, 2019