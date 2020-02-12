|
Cameron Michael Bates
Cameron Michael Bates was born at 12:15 p.m. on September 28, 2004 at Valley General Hospital in Monroe, Washington to Michael and Dorothy (Hoff) Bates. He grew up in the Lake Stevens area and attended Skyline Elementary School before moving to Ellensburg with his mother in 2016. He attended one year at Morgan Middle School and completed the remainder of his middle school education at home.
Cameron started as a freshman at Ellensburg High School in the fall of 2019 where he participated in the EHS In Vox Choir. He loved to sing and would often be heard singing in the shower or singing "You Are My Sunshine" with his mom. He was an avid Pokemon player, starting with the card game (he had ALL the cards) and eventually moving into the tech-age and playing Pokemon Go. He was also a fan of all things anime and science-fiction as well as spending countless hours finding all the new and exciting things on YouTube. He was also an active member of the Mercer Creek Church youth groups.
He is survived by his mother Dorothy Bates and her partner Eric Cooper of Ellensburg; father Michael Bates of Marysville; brothers Kaleb (partner Samantha) Bates and Cody Bates, all of Lake Stevens. He is also survived by his grandparents Bruce Hoff, Bruce Bates and Jerry & Verdell Birdsell as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Nancy Sands.
Cameron took his own life on Monday, February 3, 2020 at his home in Ellensburg. He was only 15. Cameron's parents want to express to all people, especially teens who are perhaps being bullied or are unsure of who they are and trying to find their true selves, that there is help available when you feel in crisis and suicide seems like the only way out. Please, from the bottom of our hearts, seek help. Many resources exist for both Suicide Prevention Support - you can call 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to 741741.
A celebration of Cameron's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at Mercer Creek Church.
Memorial contributions in Cameron's honor are suggested to your local suicide hotline or other crisis agency that can help prevent a tragedy like this from happening again. Steward & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg has been entrusted with caring for Cameron's family. Online condolences may be left at www.steward-williams.com
Published in Daily Record on Feb. 12, 2020