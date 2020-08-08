As a kid, Mrs. Jay always made me feel comfortable anytime I was hanging out at the Jay residence. She liked to laugh and joke around with us. She cooked us special meals, and was a wonderful mom. She was a genuinely kind and thoughtful person. I will miss her presence in my life, but will cherish my memories of her always. My love to my best friend of over forty years, and to the whole family.



—Annette (Clothier) McKelvey

