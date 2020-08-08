1/1
Carole Ann Jay
Carole Ann Jay passed away at the age of 80 on July 23, 2020 in Ellensburg, Washington. Carole was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana to John Harold Oyer, MD and Doris E. Oyer (Bauer). She graduated from South Side High School in the class of 1957 and went on to attend Ball State University where she was awarded a Master's Degree in Education. While attending Ball State, Carole was a member of Tri Sigma sorority where she made many lifelong friends. She met David L. Jay and they were married on August 25, 1962. Carole taught Home Economics until she and David decided to start their own family.
In 1973, David accepted a job with the Boeing Corporation and the family moved west, settling in Bellevue, Washington. Carole was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis (MS) in the mid-1970's. She never allowed her diagnosis to get her down. She participated in many research projects and treatments at the University of Washington. Carole was known for her sense of humor and her positive outlook on life. She was always independent and could be seen traveling around Bellevue on her scooter for many years. She was in exercise classes, bridge groups and Welcome Wagon. Carole was an active member of Cross of Christ Lutheran Church in Bellevue.
In 2006, Carole moved to Ellensburg, Washington to be closer to her daughters. She lived her final years at Kittitas County Prestige Post-Acute and Rehab Center. The staff really loved Carole. She never complained and always laughed when anything funny happened. Carole was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Jane Warner-Seik. She is survived by her three children, Michelle (Marty) Cramer, Kathleen (Dwayne) Douglas and Brian Jay. She leaves behind three granddaughters, Abigail, Stephanie and Madeline and her nieces and nephews, Jeff, Diane, Steven and Karen. Carole will be laid to rest in her family plot at Lindenwood Cemetery in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.




Published in Daily Record on Aug. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
101 E 2Nd Ave
Ellensburg, WA 98926
(509) 925-2902
August 6, 2020
As a kid, Mrs. Jay always made me feel comfortable anytime I was hanging out at the Jay residence. She liked to laugh and joke around with us. She cooked us special meals, and was a wonderful mom. She was a genuinely kind and thoughtful person. I will miss her presence in my life, but will cherish my memories of her always. My love to my best friend of over forty years, and to the whole family.

—Annette (Clothier) McKelvey
Annette McKelvey
Friend
