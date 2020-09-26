Catherine (Cathy) Stark

Catherine "Cathy" Mary Stark (Craigen), 72, of Ellensburg, WA passed away peacefully on September 27, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona, surrounded by her family, after a long battle with cancer.

Cathy was born on January 24, 1947 in Tacoma, WA and graduated from Olympia High School in 1965. She started working as a Clerk for the State of WA (Department of Revenue and Department of Natural Resources) after taking typing and shorthand in school. Cathy had a love of adventure and traveling which is when she met the love of her life, Roger, on a blind date at the Omak Stampede. Shortly after, Cathy married Roger in 1979 and always said it was because he looked like Kenny Rogers. Roger and Cathy moved to Ellensburg which is where they built their life together and lived for the next 40 years. Cathy was over the moon when their daughter Kim was born and would often say that was her proudest accomplishment. Cathy worked for Kittitas County in the Prosecutor's office where she was a Legal Secretary before retiring. Cathy then worked at the local JC Penney's where she was friends with many locals and had her own transcription business.

Cathy was a member of many different community groups including Beta Sigma Phi (Chapter Xi Gamma Upsilon), Jolly Neighbors, Scholarship Luncheon, the Ellensburg Rodeo Posse and an active member of the First Presbyterian Church. At church she participated in a bible study group, craft group, and she helped at the Christmas bazaar crocheting items to donate. Cathy helped at the Posse Poker Rides, youth shows, and Junior Rodeo for years. The Ellensburg Rodeo was something she always looked forward to, especially the bull riding.

Cathy had many talents and interests including cooking and baking, crocheting afghans for family and friends, and traveling with family including her cousin trips. She enjoyed riding horses and going on trail rides. She loved her animals - cats and dogs - which she considered her second children. Everyone knew of her love for Merle Haggard. She was a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, community volunteer and a friend to everyone she met.

Cathy is survived by her Husband of 39 years, Roger; Daughter, Kimberly Stark (Dustin Scott), Step Daughters, Kari (Peter) Mundschenk, Wendy (Brett) Hawkins, Sister Peggy (Del) Brodie, brother, Tom (Terry) Craigen, and Grandchildren, Brooklyn (Scott) and Brittney (Bryce) Zimmerer, Nephews Ben (Alysha) Brodie, David Brodie, Jason Craigen, Jesse (Breanne) Craigen and Niece Susan (Robbie) Kingdon.

Cathy is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Dorothy (Yost) Craigen, and many aunts and uncles.

Cathy was beloved by all, and is deeply missed by her family, friends, the community, and her treasured animals. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later time at the First Presbyterian Church in Ellensburg, WA.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store