Dear Barb and family, I met Chuck when I came to HighScope as an intern in their Master program. When I first worked at HighScope my relationship with Chuck was very formal. But over the years Chuck has been someone to go to and talk with and get good advice and even have lots of laughs! Even more when Len Federer joined the conversation. He was not only a colleague and mentor but a friend. I will miss his hearty laugh!! Praying that the Lord heal your pain of his loss and replace it with the wonderful memories of his love and life with you!

Shannon Lockhart

Coworker