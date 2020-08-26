1/1
Charles R. (Chuck) Wallgren
1937 - 2020
Charles R (Chuck) Wallgren
Charles R (Chuck) Wallgren, better known as Da to his family peacefully passed away, age 82, at his residence with his loving family by his side on August 6th, 2020.
Chuck was born on August 25, 1937 in Roslyn, Washington. He was a cherished only child to Arthur & Gertrude (Meek) Wallgren. He graduated from Cle Elum HS in 1955 and went on to college at Central Washington University in Ellensburg, WA where he met the love of his life Barbara Hertz. They married on June 12, 1959 in Ellensburg, Washington.
He graduated from CWU in 1959 and got his masters in education in 1961. He was in the Seattle Public Schools area for 13 years prior to coming to the Ypsilanti area. He started his career as an instrumental music teacher then a fourth grade classroom teacher in Washington's South Central School District from 1959 to 1965; Vice Principal of West Woodland Elementary from 1965 to 1967; Principal of Concord Elementary School from 1967 to 1970. Then he served as director of Follow Through from 1970 to 1972. Chuck brought his family to Ypsilanti, MI in 1972 where he joined HighScope Educational Research Foundation as Chief Operating Officer. He watched the non-profit organization grow rapidly in prominence and enjoyed a well deserved reputation for its advocacy of children and families throughout the world. He traveled extensively in the United States and abroad to consult and establish training centers for implementing a wide variety of HighScope's educational programs. He worked closely with several federal, state and local government groups and agencies including the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs on implementing educational policies and practices. He was also involved in numerous community service activities including the Washtenaw County Economic Club as a founding member of the Board of Directors, past president of the Washtenaw 100 Board of Directors, and chairman of the Ypsilanti Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.
Aside from Chuck's professional accomplishments, his family was his greatest achievement. Da, as everyone called him, enjoyed nothing more than having family visit. He created special bonds with each family member, always making time to create memories with them. He loved outdoor activities, such as fishing and hunting. He loved fishing on his boat named the "Orca" in Lake Erie with his family. His favorite place was in Northern Michigan at his cabin with his family. He passed his love for hunting and spending time outdoors on to his family.
He is survived by his wife Barbara of 61 years, four children, Betsy (Audie) Cole of Monroe, MI, Tina (Bruce) Everard of Howell, MI, Erica (Brad) Sampson of St Johns, MI, Steve (Shannon) Wallgren of Chelsea, MI; eight grandchildren, Callie (Rob) Preslan & Audie (Caroline) Cole, Andrew & Austin Sampson, Dan & Luke Everard, Tyler & Aiden Wallgren and four great grandchildren, Hartlyn, Wake & Kentyn Preslan and Audie Cole.
He was preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Gertrude Wallgren.
A graveside memorial is planned for August 29th at 11:00am at Highland Cemetery, 943 N River St. in Ypsilanti.
Donations may be made to HighScope Educational Research Foundation at highscope.org or a charity of your choice.


Published in Daily Record on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Highland Cemetery
August 23, 2020
Thanks Chuck for being such a wonderful person, who supported and helped me over my years at High Scope. You will be missed by so many.
Judith Evans
Coworker
August 21, 2020
Barb and Family, it was a Joy and Privilege, to care for Mr.Chuck. It was a short time, but felt like a lifetime. Your family devotion and care you all gave “DA” was wonderful. Thank you for having me be a part of this. Keeping you all in my thoughts and prayers.
Ashley Dorothy
Friend
August 13, 2020
My deepest sympathy for your loss.
May God bless Barb and family in this time of sorrow...
and may the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Richie H.
Acquaintance
August 13, 2020
Dear Barb and family, I met Chuck when I came to HighScope as an intern in their Master program. When I first worked at HighScope my relationship with Chuck was very formal. But over the years Chuck has been someone to go to and talk with and get good advice and even have lots of laughs! Even more when Len Federer joined the conversation. He was not only a colleague and mentor but a friend. I will miss his hearty laugh!! Praying that the Lord heal your pain of his loss and replace it with the wonderful memories of his love and life with you!
Shannon Lockhart
Coworker
August 13, 2020
Dearest Barb and family~It was such a privilege to care for “Da” in the short amount of time that I did. You all took such wonderful care of him and I’ve never seen such dedication as a family as I did with you all. He was such a joy (as are all of you) I will always remember him fondly..Peace and Love to you all..C.
Cassie Thompson
Friend
August 13, 2020
Dear Barb and family,
Please accept my sympathy and condolences in the passing on of Chuck. Although I didn't have the pleasure of knowing him I can tell that he was a remarkably giving and well-loved man. May God comfort you and give you HIs peace, and may your fond memories help during this difficult time
Toni Capps
Friend
August 12, 2020
Sending my condolences to Barb and family. I worked with Barb at Willow Run. May God give you strength and comfort during this difficult time.
Sandy Mejia
Sandy Mejia
August 12, 2020
I had the great privilege to get to to know Chuck and his family during the last few years. What a great guy and what a wonderful family! It was always a joy to be with them. I will sincerely miss Chuck.
Bob Rorke
Friend
August 12, 2020
I am very sorry to hear of Chuck’s passing... he was so helpful and influential in making Ypsilanti a much better place to live. My condolences to Barb and the family. RON
Ron Miller
Friend
August 11, 2020
Deepest sympathy to Barb and the family. Father Tim Dombrowski/Ann Arbor, Michigan.
Timothy Dombrowski
Friend
August 11, 2020
Chuck was a dear friend and a prince of a man. We knew him for many years as we were neighbors and he was an executive at HighScope Educational Research Foundation. Chuck was a huge supporter of the many benefits of pre-school education and the HighScope method of education. He was a "people person" and had many friends. He helped many organizations grow, including the Washtenaw 100 and the Washtenaw Economic Club. Chuck was a devoted family man and father. He loved boating and vacationing with his family. We send our sincere condolences. R.I.P.
Marlene and John Barr
John & Marlene Barr
Friend
August 11, 2020
Our deepest sympathy for your loss Barbara and family. Chuck was a very special person in our community and will be greatly missed. Our love to all your family!
Al & Jan Rudisill
Friend
August 11, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Janowiak Funeral Home, Inc.
