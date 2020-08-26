Charles R (Chuck) Wallgren
Charles R (Chuck) Wallgren, better known as Da to his family peacefully passed away, age 82, at his residence with his loving family by his side on August 6th, 2020.
Chuck was born on August 25, 1937 in Roslyn, Washington. He was a cherished only child to Arthur & Gertrude (Meek) Wallgren. He graduated from Cle Elum HS in 1955 and went on to college at Central Washington University in Ellensburg, WA where he met the love of his life Barbara Hertz. They married on June 12, 1959 in Ellensburg, Washington.
He graduated from CWU in 1959 and got his masters in education in 1961. He was in the Seattle Public Schools area for 13 years prior to coming to the Ypsilanti area. He started his career as an instrumental music teacher then a fourth grade classroom teacher in Washington's South Central School District from 1959 to 1965; Vice Principal of West Woodland Elementary from 1965 to 1967; Principal of Concord Elementary School from 1967 to 1970. Then he served as director of Follow Through from 1970 to 1972. Chuck brought his family to Ypsilanti, MI in 1972 where he joined HighScope Educational Research Foundation as Chief Operating Officer. He watched the non-profit organization grow rapidly in prominence and enjoyed a well deserved reputation for its advocacy of children and families throughout the world. He traveled extensively in the United States and abroad to consult and establish training centers for implementing a wide variety of HighScope's educational programs. He worked closely with several federal, state and local government groups and agencies including the U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs on implementing educational policies and practices. He was also involved in numerous community service activities including the Washtenaw County Economic Club as a founding member of the Board of Directors, past president of the Washtenaw 100 Board of Directors, and chairman of the Ypsilanti Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.
Aside from Chuck's professional accomplishments, his family was his greatest achievement. Da, as everyone called him, enjoyed nothing more than having family visit. He created special bonds with each family member, always making time to create memories with them. He loved outdoor activities, such as fishing and hunting. He loved fishing on his boat named the "Orca" in Lake Erie with his family. His favorite place was in Northern Michigan at his cabin with his family. He passed his love for hunting and spending time outdoors on to his family.
He is survived by his wife Barbara of 61 years, four children, Betsy (Audie) Cole of Monroe, MI, Tina (Bruce) Everard of Howell, MI, Erica (Brad) Sampson of St Johns, MI, Steve (Shannon) Wallgren of Chelsea, MI; eight grandchildren, Callie (Rob) Preslan & Audie (Caroline) Cole, Andrew & Austin Sampson, Dan & Luke Everard, Tyler & Aiden Wallgren and four great grandchildren, Hartlyn, Wake & Kentyn Preslan and Audie Cole.
He was preceded in death by his parents Arthur and Gertrude Wallgren.
A graveside memorial is planned for August 29th at 11:00am at Highland Cemetery, 943 N River St. in Ypsilanti.
Donations may be made to HighScope Educational Research Foundation at highscope.org
or a charity of your choice
.