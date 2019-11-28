|
|
Dick Lynch
Charles Richard Lynch, November 11, 1928 - November 13, 2019
Charles Richard "Dick" Lynch died November 13th, 2019 with family by his side. He had been challenged by years of Alzheimer's complications coupled with recent pneumonia.
He was born on November 11th, 1928 to Jesse P. Lynch and Jean Lynch (Meech) in Ellensburg, WA. He was raised there & graduated from Central Washington University where he lettered in football and track & had plans to be a teacher. He also met the love of his life, Mary. They married in 1950 and lived in Ellensburg, raising their three children, and were very active in their community and church. Rather than teaching, Dick went to work with his Dad in the family business, Lynch Motor Service. He became an accomplished mechanic and continued as owner/operator for over 30 years.
Upon retirement they became 'house parents' for six years at the former Lutheran Bible Institute in Issaquah, they took mission trips to Molokai, HI, volunteered in tutoring children & gave freely of their talents at Mt. Rainier National Park. They traveled extensively throughout the US in their RV. They also enjoyed coming to their Camano Island beach cabin every chance they could for crabbing and fishing. Eventually Camano Island became full time home. Throughout his life, he was passionate about his relationship with His Lord Jesus, his family, helping & serving others, golfing, fishing, camping, and most outdoor activities.
For the past 7 years, Dick lived at Josephine's Caring Community in Stanwood.
Although Dick is greatly missed, his family rejoices in the knowledge that he is in the loving arms of his Lord & Savior, Jesus Christ. His beloved Mary preceded him in death by 21 months. He is survived by his three children - Kathryn (Kent) Wallace, Steve (Janice) Lynch and David (Julia) Lynch; two grandchildren, Bradley (Amanda) Lynch and Abbie Lynch and one great grand daughter, Olivia Lynch. A private celebration of life for Dick will be held at a later date.
Published in Daily Record on Nov. 28, 2019