Home

POWERED BY

Services
Steward & Williams Funeral Home & Crematory
301 East Third Avenue
Ellensburg, WA 98926
(509) 925-3141
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Ellensburg American Legion Hall
Resources
More Obituaries for Cherrie Muir
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cherrie L. Muir


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cherrie L. Muir Obituary
Cherrie L. Muir
Cherrie L. Muir, 78, of Ellensburg, passed away at her home on Saturday, October 5, 2019 following a battle with bladder cancer. She faced the end with courage, grace and gusto that we should all endeavor to achieve. A potluck style Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 1:00 - 5:00 p.m. at the Ellensburg American Legion Hall and Cherrie will be laid to rest at Tahoma National Cemetery at a later date.
Cherrie was born on September 17, 1941 in Everett, Washington, the only child born to Jack & Florence Helen (Ranger) Ingham. Her parents divorced when she was very young and was formally adopted at the age of six by Robert Wardell Leader, the man she considered her father. Because of her father's service in the Navy, Cherrie's earlier years were spent in Everett and San Diego before her family moved to Pullman in 1947. Cherrie truly "grew up" in Pullman, surrounded by the beauty of the rolling wheat fields, and graduated from Pullman High School in 1959.
Shortly after her 18th birthday, Cherrie joined the United States Navy and served as a Hospital Corpsman and was honorably discharged in 1961 after two years, two months and 25 days - but who's counting? After her discharge, Cherrie moved back to Pullman and married Carl Muir in 1964. That marriage later ended in divorce but Carl and Cherrie continued to remain friends.
Cherrie was a "jack of all trades, master of none" and spent time working in various capacities at Washington State University over the years before moving to Seattle in 1981 where she worked in real estate and property management. It was in Seattle that she met her longtime partner and companion, Carol, and they enjoyed 25 years together.
Never one to slow down, Cherrie enjoyed golfing, playing softball, fishing, putting together jigsaw puzzles and tending her fairy garden. She was also an avid reader and film buff. Her skills in the kitchen were that of legend - especially her spaghetti, chili and her homemade bread. Her daughters, Starla and Karen, would rush home after school just so they could have a nice hot piece of bread with butter on it. Oh, and for the record, she climbed all 898 stairs of the Washington Monument!
When asked what message she wanted to leave for the world after her death, Cherrie replied "Love, not hate. Acceptance, not judgement. Faith, not fear. Personal peace, not dis-ease. I love you all. If there is another side, I'll see you there, if not you're on your own. But either way, I'll know before you do!"
Cherrie is survived by her daughters, Starla Muir and her partner Lisa Jagodinik of South Seattle and Karen Mitchell and her husband Bobby of Edmonds; sister Miki Maddox of New York; seven grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Memorial contributions in Cherrie's honor are suggested to Hospice Friends, 302 E. Second Avenue, Ellensburg, Washington 98926. Steward & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg has been entrusted with caring for Cherrie's family. Online condolences may be left at www.steward-williams.com
Published in Daily Record on Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cherrie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now