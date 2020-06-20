Chris Winegar
1959 - 2020
Chris Winegar
Christopher Allen Winegar "Chris" was born in Ellensburg WA, on September 10, 1959. He passed away on May 24, 2020 peacefully in his home in Kittitas surrounded by his loving family following a 15-year battle with congestive heart failure.
Chris graduated from Ellensburg High School in 1977 and worked as a salesman for most of his life making great personal connections all throughout Kittitas Valley and the Basin area.
Chris was one of the best storytellers, and he enjoyed motorcycle trips with his friends, writing poetry, attending New Life Assembly of God church, and playing cards with his family.
At his request, Chris was cremated.
Chris is survived by his four daughters: Tabitha Esaacson, Ariel Palmer, Brianna Winegar, Mckenzie Winegar, their husbands, his five grandchildren and sister Michelle. . He is preceded in death by his mother Elepha "Lee" Winegar and his Father Wayne Winegar as well as his two brothers John and Brad. Chris was taken too soon from this earth, but his family takes comfort in the fact that he is no longer suffering and is in a better place with our Heavenly Father.
The family would like to invite all who cherished Chris to join them in a memorial service held at the park in Kittitas WA (on the corner of Third and Pierce) on Saturday June 27th at 4 pm. food and fellowship to follow the service. Masks are encouraged.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefhc.com.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.




Published in Daily Record on Jun. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Memorial service
04:00 PM
the park in Kittitas
Funeral services provided by
Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
101 E 2Nd Ave
Ellensburg, WA 98926
(509) 925-2902
