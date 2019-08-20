|
|
Christain Ross
Christain Lee Ross , 49 passed away unexpectedly in the early morning of August 5th ,2019 in Ellensburg, Wa from unknown causes.
He was born on October 30,1969 in Seattle, Wa.
Chris grew up in Lynnwood, Wa and then moved to Thorp, Wa in his teens. He went to Thorp High School and then later went on to get his GED. His first job was at a Sea Galley in Lynnwood, Wa. He cooked at several restaurants,
then got into the construction business until he eventually became a business owner where he was a skilled contractor building homes, and siding in lower Kittitas and upper Kittitas county.
He took alot of pride in his work. Some of his hobbies included playing bass, guitar and drums. He was also very artistic and enjoyed drawing and painting. Chris would usually jump at the opportunity to go hiking, float the river or just throw some burgers on the grill. He was also a good shot with a nail gun.
Chris was a loyal friend and loving father and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife Andre' Ross, two children Stone and Shelby of Ellensburg;his mother Cheryl Adams and stepfather Wayne Adams of Duvall, Wa as well as his father Lanny Ross of Renton and brother Derek Ross of Monroe , Wa.
There will be a celebration of life and remembrance at N Alder St park on Saturday, August 24th from 1-4 pm. Friends and family are welcome to come and share memories and stories of Chris.
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 20, 2019