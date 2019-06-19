Christopher F. Thoennes Sr.

Chris was born February 20, 1934, son of Mathias and Mathilda (Dreuniak) Thoennes on a farm in Urbank Minn. He was baptized on February 25, 1934 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

He grew up on the farm and was very proud of the horse his parents bought for him from a traveling circus, her name was Trixie. She was trained to do tricks in the circus like bowing on one knee and various other tricks. He had fun racing her in a plowed field while his brother would drive a farm truck on a road next to it and was very proud Trixie would win most of the time.

Chris finished elementary school but quit in the seventh grade and received his GED later in life. Along with working on the farm he also worked for his brothers company "Thoennes Plumbing and Excavating in Stillwater MN., as a journeyman plumber. He enjoyed skating at the local skating rink and that is where he met his wife when he was pushed into her by his friend. Chris and Darlene Marohl were married on December 30, 1954 at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Otter Tail county. While they lived in Minnesota, they had their first four children Cheryl Lynn, Renee' Kay, Christopher Francis Jr., and Brenda Ann.

In 1963 they moved to Washington state and rented a house in Kent WA., until they found and bought their first house in Renton WA., when Chris found a heavy equipment operator job that he enjoyed very much. Chris was a very good heavy equipment operator and made quite a name for himself deciding to go out on his own he started his own excavating company "Broken Circle T Excavating, with his moto "No job was too small".

Chris and Darlene had 2 more children Lori Lee, and Jeffery Richard which came to 6 children. They enjoyed camping and dirt bike riding and taken the family almost every weekend all summer long. When it was getting close to retirement, he thought of no better place to be than to retire back on the farm. So Chris and Darlene started looking over in the town of Ellensburg WA., and found a nice hay farm in the upper badger pocket area. They raised cows and grew timothy hay. He lost his wife Darlene to cancer on December 14, 2004 2 weeks before their 50th wedding anniversary. He later sold the farm to his Daughter and her husband Brenda and Jim Bach which Chris still lived next door and continued to help on the farm until his death on March 18, 2019.

Chris is survived by his 6 children Cheryl Lynn M. Yost, (Thomas), Renee' Kay Thoennes, Christopher Francis Thoennes Jr., Brenda Ann Bach, (James), Lori Lee Thoennes, and Jeffery Richard Thoennes. He is also survived by his 7 grandchildren Michelle Thoma, (Ben), Christopher (Nichole) Dreher, Diana and Sarah Johnson, Tristen and Tanner Thoennes, Buck Houghtaling. Along with 5 great grandchildren Devin, Alyvia, Christopher Dreher, Ella Thoma, and Alexandra Houghtaling. He was loved very much by his children, grandchildren, friends and family.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 211 B Street, Roslyn. Reception to immediately follow.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefhc.com.

Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Published in Daily Record on June 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary