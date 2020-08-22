1/1
Cindy Klein
1959 - 2020
Cindy Lou Klein (Hale) passed away unexpectedly at her home in Spokane Valley, Washington on August 16, 2020. She was born in Seattle, Washington. She grew up in Maple Valley, Washington and married Daniel Klein March 1980. They started their family in Maple Valley and then relocated to Ellensburg, Washington in 1991. Cindy always put others needs before her own, with a lifetime passion for animals. No matter the time of day or the pressures of life she always wore a smile and family and friends were always a priority in her life.
Cindy worked at Highline Veterinarian Clinic, Thorp High School, Central Washington University, and then at Shriners Hospital. In November 2017, Dan and Cindy moved to Spokane Valley, Washington to be near her grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her mother Mable Hale (Bartholomew). Cindy is survived by her husband Daniel Klein, her two sons, Jeffrey (Dena) and William, two grandchildren, Luna and Scott, brother Doug Hale (Linda), sister Tina Webster (Doug) and ten nieces and nephews.
A private memorial took place in Spokane. A gravesite service will be at held at a later date in Ellensburg. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice in Cindy's name.


Published in Daily Record on Aug. 22, 2020.
