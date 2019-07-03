Claudeen Kay Green

Longtime Ellensburg resident Claudeen Kay Green passed away at her home in Vancouver, WA on June 18, 2019. She was born in Grand Island, NE, to the late Alvin Dietrich Young and Erline LaVerne Dove on January 17, 1935. After her mother died when Claudeen was 13 years old, she was adopted by her grandparents and raised in Pendleton, OR.



Mrs. Green loved gardening, cooking, music, reading, singing, dancing, volunteering to help her community, and taking care of her family. She worked for the Department of Natural Resources and the Ellensburg School District before retiring to travel and see the country with her husband. Mrs. Green spent years tracing her family's genealogy from the early-1800s to today, and created a record she "dedicated to my children so they may know some of the bits and pieces of their ancestral family, my early family life and their early family life".



A devout and faithful Christian, she was a beautiful, good woman who is now with her Lord. Found in one of her inspirational books, in her handwriting, was this poem:



He is here

My Lord is standing next to me

See His hands, feet and side

My Savior is here with me



Claudeen was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Orrin Green, and her sister, Vanna Rae Bello. She is survived by her daughters, Michelle Hodges of Lombard, IL; Jeri (Keith) Burbage of Ocean City, MD; Tracy (Paul Moore) Davis of Odessa, FL; son Wm. Sean (Shelley Fischer) Hodges of Portland, OR; step-sons Mark (Wendy) Green of Vancouver, WA; Blain (Kathy Silva) Green of Boise, ID; brother Michael (Barbara) Sexton of Albuquerque, NM; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.



She will be remembered by all for her humor, laughter, tenderness and kind heart. Published in Daily Record on July 3, 2019