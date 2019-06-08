Joyce Widner

Joyce Widner passed away in Ellensburg, Washington on May 16, 2019 after prolonged health problems.

Born Cleaola Joyce Clark on March 31,1943 in Port Orchard, Washington to Harold and Lavenna Clark, she spent her childhood in The Dalles and Hood River, Oregon.

In 1961 she married James White and together they had two sons, Tucker and Jay. After being widowed, she married Lloyd Hamlin. Together they had Robert, Wendy and Heidi. Following a divorce, Joyce married Dale Widner Sr. Together they had Ayanna and Dane.

On July 2, 1962 Joyce was baptized as a Jehovah's Witness. Being a Jehovah's Witness was of utmost importance in her life. She never hesitated to share bible truths with others, finding great joy in teaching others all the things she had learned. She remained faithful until her death.

Joyce will be remembered for her perseverance, bubbly personality, and devotion to her family and friends. Curious and ready for an adventure, Joyce was always willing to try something new. From teaching basket weaving to baking up delicious cinnamon rolls and carrot cake, Joyce was a woman of many talents. Joyce taught her children to appreciate the world around them, from nature to art museums. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, husband Dale Widner Sr., son Tucker White, infant grandson Cody Hamlin, and infant granddaughter Alyssa Hamlin.

She is survived by her children Jay (Diane) White of Evanston, Wyoming, Robert (Kathy) Hamlin of Ellensburg, Washington, Wendy Hamlin of Olympia, Washington, Heidi (Denver) Miller of Ellensburg, Washington, Ayanna (Ben) Nelson of Roslyn, Washington and Dane (Kim) Widner of Evanston, Wyoming. She is also survived by Lloyd's daughters, who she considered her own, Joanne Bown, Seattle, Washington, Janet (Ross) Melin, Ellensburg, Washington and Cindy Jeffers of Auburn, Washington. Her stepsons Dale (Robin) Widner, Vista, California and Philip (Kim) Widner, Cle Elum Washington. She also leaves behind her brother Richard (Micky) McKinnon, Kennewick, Washington, sisters Bonnie Farlow, Connie Ballard, Susie Diltz all of Hood River, Oregon and a large extended family. She was Grandma JoJo & YaYa to many grandchildren and great grandchildren, whom she adored.

A memorial will be held June 15 2pm at the Ellensburg Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses 1404 Vantage Highway, Ellensburg, Washington Published in Daily Record on June 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary