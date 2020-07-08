Connie Zehner
Connie Zehner of Ellensburg passed away at home on June 30 at the age of 92. She was born in Shizuoka, Japan, and came to the United States in 1950 after marrying an American serviceman. This move required an actual "act of Congress" because the Immigration Act of 1924 banned immigrants from Asian countries.
She, her husband and two small children settled in California, where a third child was born, and she became a naturalized citizen in 1956. A few years later, she passed the federal civil service exam and got a job at the Internal Revenue Service, eventually rising to the position of field agent.
Her first marriage ended in divorce, and she married again two years later to William Zehner. She retired from the IRS in 1987 and moved to Ellensburg. Connie immediately plunged into volunteer work, joining the League of Women Voters and serving as treasurer for many years, serving on the Kittitas County Youth Services board, and preparing tax returns for senior citizens through the IRS' VITA program.
She was a board member of the Kittitas County Substance Abuse Advisory Board, and also volunteered for the Retired Senior Volunteer Program.
Connie sang for years with the Ellensburg Women's Chorus. In 1993, as a member of the Chorale of Washington State, she traveled to Russia, Estonia and Latvia for a singing tour.
She was active in the Democratic Party and served as a state delegate for Clinton-Gore at the 1996 Democratic National Convention in Chicago.
In 2001, Connie was selected by the People to People Ambassador Program to travel to Cuba with the program's Women in Education Delegation to Cuba project.
In 2003, she traveled to Japan as a member of the Sanda City/Kittitas County Sister City program, acting as interpreter for the group.
Connie was preceded in death by husband William and sister Akiko. She is survived by daughters Deborah (Ron) Hauck, Delores (Brad) Irwin, and DeAnna (Hector) Soria, grandchildren Steven, Stacy, Sean, Megan, and Marlena. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefuneral.com
.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.