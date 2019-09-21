|
|
Constance Weber Speth
Constance Weber Speth of Ellensburg died September 14, 2019 at her home in Ellensburg. Born in Portland, Oregon, on January 2, 1934, Constance was the younger of two daughters born to Oscar C. and Helen O. (Elmore) Weber. Soon after her birth the family moved to West Seattle where Constance attended Gatewood School, Madison Junior High, and graduated from West Seattle High School. Aided by a four-year PTA Scholarship, Constance earned a B.Ed. in Art Education at Central Washington College of Education. Following her graduation in 1955 she began post-graduate study in art at the University of Washington while teaching junior high art; two years in Puyallup and six years at Madison Junior High School in West Seattle.
In 1963 she returned to Central Washington State College as a graduate assistant and earned her M. Ed degree with a thesis in painting. She then accepted a tenure track position in the CWSC Art Department where she taught drawing and a variety of other studio and non-studio courses for approximately 30 years.
In 1984 she received an M.F.A. in drawing from the University of Idaho. She was named Phi Kappa Phi Scholar of the Year for creative work in 1992. She retired as Emeritus Professor of Art in 1995, having chaired the Art Department for the final five years of her tenure. Her work was exhibited in juried and invitational shows throughout the United States for over 60 years. Locally, her work was shown at the Seattle Art Museum, Portland Art Museum, Larson Gallery, Gallery One and Spurgeon Gallery. She received a number of national and local awards and her work is held in public and private collections across the country. Examples of her later work are included in "The Best of Colored Pencil, Vol II, Northwest Colored Pencil Painters" and "Northwest Colored Pencil Tips."
Constance married William W. Speth in 1970. They shared their interests: friends, family, reading, walking, nature, and more for over 50 years.
Constance is survived by her husband of 49 years; Bill, daughter Rachel, and her husband Jeffrey Delkin, son Benjamin, sister Janice, nephews Tom and Richard, dear friends, Joan Cawley-Crane, Gordon Crane, Leslie McGaillard, Rich Layman, colleagues and many others who made her life such a joy.
Staying true to herself and leaving family and friends with a smile, she left the following instructions:
"To Funeral Director, family & friends: If thanks to caregivers are appropriate, please include them. Please omit well-meaning clichés such as 'battling illness,' 'surrounded by family and friends,' 'love of her life,' etcetera, etcetera."
At her request no public memorial service will be held. Constance knew that she had much to be grateful for and she celebrated life and art while she lived. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefhc.com.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 21, 2019