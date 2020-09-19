Constancia "Cing" Carney
Constancia "Cing" Carney, 90, of Kittitas, WA passed away Wednesday, September 9, 2020. A memorial mass will be held at St. Andrews Catholic Church at a later date.
Cing was born in Gubat, Sorsogon, Philippines on September 16, 1929. She met her husband, Joseph Carney in 1950 and they were married that same year in Pasay City, Philippines. Cing moved to Kittitas, WA in 1953 where her and Joseph enjoyed 38 years of marriage before his passing in 1988.
Cing is remembered for her lively spirit and warmth; no one was a stranger at her house. She enjoyed embroidery, going for daily walks (particularly when advised not to), playing cards, dominoes, and her many summers spent camping and fishing with her family at Blue Lake. Her canned produce and Halloween popcorn balls were coveted far and wide. Cing worked at Twin City Foods for over 30 years where she made lifelong friends before retiring in 1990.
Cing is survived by her six children: Ruth (Don) Kelly, Joseph Carney Jr., Constance "Cathy" (Neil) Wilson, Marsha (Stu) Hansen, Laurie (Roger) Gates, Patricia "Patty" Burge, 16 grandchildren, 27 great grandchildren, and countless friends, neighbors, and parishioners. Her family appreciates the outpouring of well-wishes and prayers through this time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Andrews Catholic Church 401 South Willow Street, Ellensburg, WA., 98926 "See you by and by" Online condolences may be left at www.brooksidefuneral.com
.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.