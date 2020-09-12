Cristi S. Eaton
Cristi S. Eaton, 72, longtime Ellensburg resident, passed away at her home on Sunday, September 6, 2020. A private family graveside service will be held at the High Valley Cemetery.
Cristi was born on May 8, 1948 in Spokane, Washington, the oldest of four children born to K. C. & Inez (Polenske) Stack. She grew up in Edwall where her father was a wheat farmer and attended high school at Sprague, graduating in 1966. Following high school, Cristi attended Seattle Pacific College, along with summers at Central Washington University to earn her teaching credentials and graduated with a degree in home economics. She taught for two years at Camas, Washington before moving permanently to Ellensburg.
In 1970 while attending a church function, Cristi met John Eaton and they were married on June 23, 1972 in Ellensburg. They lived first on Mountain View Avenue, before establishing their homestead and ranch on Thrall Road in 1976.
Family was of the utmost importance to Cristi and whether it was a branding, or the annual Eaton Family Cattle Drive, you could count on Cristi to be there. She was an amazing cook and will be remembered for her canning, baking and her pies. Cristi was a longtime member of both the Queen of Spades Garden Club and Kittitas County CattleWomen. She also enjoyed singing - often with John at the piano - and they would perform together at family functions. Cristi had a passion for hospitality, gardening, flowers, and her children. She was an avid reader and enjoyed writing clever Christmas letters and poems.
Cristi is survived by her husband, John, at the family ranch outside of Ellensburg; daughters Janelle (Daniel) Beard of Ellensburg and Angela (Brett) Bishop of Edwall; son Kyle (Erin) Eaton of Ellensburg and grandchildren John, Quentin, Kiera and Vivian. She is also survived by her sister Suzi Arndt of Edwall and brother David (Wendy) Stack of Spokane. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Barney.
Now that her work here on earth is done, she can enjoy her reward in heaven. Cristi had a favorite hymn as a child, "Ivory Palaces", that ends, "In garments glorious He will come, to open wide the doors, And I shall enter my heavenly home, to dwell forevermore.
Memorial contributions in Cristi's honor are suggested to Hospice Friends, 302 E. Second Avenue or the Kittitas County CattleWomen, 1301 Dolarway Road, both in Ellensburg.
