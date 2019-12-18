|
|
Cynthia "Cindy" Hink
Cynthia "Cindy" Hink of Ellensburg, WA., passed away at the age of 63 on November 16, 2019 at home surrounded by family. Cindy was born on April 9, 1956, in Seattle, WA. to Edgar and Esther Ann Hammer.
Cindy graduated from Ingraham High School in 1974. While she was in high school, she joined the Seattle Police Explorers, Post 943, graduated in 1975. She learned the ins and outs of being a police officer but later had decided that it wasn't for her. Over the years, she stayed in contact with a small group of friends from the S.P. Explorers.
In 1998, Cindy met the love of her life, John "Punk" Hink. They married on June 24, 2000. Together they enjoyed camping and hunting trips with friends and family. Cindy also enjoyed gardening, horses, knitting and making native arts and crafts, and she enjoyed target shooting.
She was learning the Norwegian language in hopes of being able to travel to Norway to visit family. Cindy also enjoyed talking about the family history in the Kittitas Valley (John Robbins family and Fielding Mortimer Thorp family). Cindy worked at the Kittitas Valley Physical Therapy and Rehab as a P.T. aide for about 15 years. She loved working there and thought of her co-workers as her 2nd family.
Cindy was a dedicated wife, mother, grandma and great grandma. She loved spending time with family, especially during the holidays. Cindy was a very giving woman with a heart of gold. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.
Cindy is survived by her husband John Hink, her two children, Hailey Johns and Joshua Carmel, two stepchildren, Jeff Hink and Desiree Buchholz. four grandsons and one great-granddaughter and her sister Carol Hammer. Cindy is preceded in death by her parents Edgar and Esther Ann Hammer. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefhc.com.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Published in Daily Record on Dec. 18, 2019