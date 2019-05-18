Cynthia "Cindy" T. Majors

Cynthia "Cindy" Teresa Majors, 64, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on May 16, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born on May 8, 1955 to Charles & Betty (Ruddell) Schaefer in Seattle, WA.

Cindy attended school between Renton Highlands and Issaquah, graduating from Issaquah High School in 1973, as well as holding a great value with the graduates of her class at Hazen High School.

She married her childhood friend out of high school, David Taylor and together had one daughter, Becky in 1978. She later married her best friend and soul mate Jim in 1981, they would have celebrated 38 years next month. Together they created a strong family home, opening their doors to foster children, some medically fragile and giving them a forever home, a family.

Cindy was a selfless kind soul, always caring for others. She worked in the nursing field for years which equipped her with tools to provide the best care for those children that needed the extra love and attention. She was also an active part of the disabled community here in Ellensburg, her and Jim's door was always open to those who had no where to go for holiday dinners or family interaction. She was the cool mom, she would make you laugh, she could make you cry, and she would stick her finger in your eye during church. She loved cooking and canning, always creating new recipes, this was one of her many labors of love. Cindy also loved her farm animals; she would utilize everything her animals had to offer.

Cindy is survived by her husband Jim, children; Becky (Evan) Slater, Jennifer Leslie, Amanda (Charlie) Cooper and Brett Majors, grandchildren; Justin, Emma, Skyler and MaKylah. She is also survived by siblings; Linda Holecek, Marv (Kathy) Schaefer, Ryan Schaefer and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her sons Matthew and Joseph, her parents and others she held dear to her heart.

Visitation will be held Monday May 20th from 2:30pm to 3:30pm at Brookside Funeral Home, 101 E 2nd Ave, Ellensburg. Graveside services will be held Monday May 20th at 4:00pm at I.O.O.F. Cemetery, 1900 Brick Road, Ellensburg. A celebration of life at the family home will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Cindy's honor to Children's Hospital, 4800 Sandpoint Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105-3901.