Dale W. Porter
1928 - 2020
Dale W. Porter
Dale W. Porter, a long-time resident of Ellensburg, passed away peacefully on August 11, 2020, after a short illness. He was born in Warden, Washington on March 12, 1928 to Chester and Esther Porter.
He married Wiladine (Dee) Lamb on September 3rd, 1950 in Coeur d'Alene, ID, before a Justice of the Peace, with a black cat as their only witness. They would have celebrated their 70th Anniversary in three weeks.
Dale spent most of his life employed by the Milwaukee Railroad as a Conductor on both passenger and freight trains. He retired in the 1970's and missed the trains and the railroad life every single day since then. His other passion was owning, driving, and washing his Cadillacs, having had quite a few of them over the years. He could often be seen roaming the Ellensburg streets in his current model. Dale was also a long-time member of the local Ellensburg Moose Lodge, joining them in 1959.
He is survived by his lovely wife Dee, his son Keith (Anne), his daughter Kimberly (Ken) Dryden, grandchildren Kelci (Robert) McKeirnan, Jason (Jenny) Porter, and Kevin Porter, and Great Grandchildren, Hudson, Finley, Georgia, and Ryan.
There will be no Services per his wishes. In lieu of that, get a Bud Light, add a dash of salt and toast to a warm caboose, smooth rails, and a straight track.
The family requests no flowers. Online condolences may be left at www.brooksidefuneral.com.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.




Published in Daily Record on Aug. 19, 2020.
