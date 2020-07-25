My parents were friends with Darlene and Scotty. My father worked with Scotty in the 60s when both were with Boeing. I have lovely memories of going to Vashon Island at Christmas in that amazing great room with the swinging chair and round fireplace. I remember playing with the dogs and cats; watching both Darlene and Scotty moving the animals around, because they didn't all get along.

Later after they moved back to Ellensburg, my parents would go and stay with them. I am so glad I have those memories.

Susan Hoover

Acquaintance