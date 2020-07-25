1/2
Darlene (Pugh) Cahill
1937 - 2020
Darlene (Pugh) Cahill, 86, passed away of natural causes on July 22, 2020, just short of the late start of the baseball season that she always so looked forward to and enjoyed. She wrote that her lifetime loves were "Dogs, Cats, Reading and BASEBALL".
Darlene was born July 17, 1937, in Carbonado, Washington, to Clyde and Sena Pugh. In the spring of 1942, the Pugh family moved to Ellensburg. Darlene graduated from Ellensburg High School in 1951 and continued her education at Central Washington College of Education, receiving a bachelor's degree in Education in 1956, and a second bachelor's degree in English in 1957.
In 1956 Darlene and Wayne (Scotty) Cahill were married. They made their home in Ellensburg where she taught 8th grade at Morgan Junior High School from 1956 to 1959. Her first class gave her a gift of their appreciation, an engraved silver plate, at the end of that school year. It is a gift that she kept with her until the day she died.
In 1959, Darlene and Wayne moved to Seattle where they attended graduate school at the University of Washington where she was a teaching assistant in the Freshman English department. But Darlene was anxious to do the kind of teaching she had enjoyed in Ellensburg. So, when in 1959 she was offered an 8th grade teaching position on Vashon Island, Washington, she and Wayne moved to Vashon where they stayed until Darlene's retirement in 1989. For some of that time both she and her sister were fortunate enough to both be teaching the same subjects in the same school on Vashon Island.
In 1989, with both Darlene and Wayne retired, they moved back to Ellensburg. However, Darlene did substitute teaching for the Ellensburg School District at the high school level for a short time, but then became active with the Kittitas County Retired School Employees Organization.
Darlene is proceeded in death by her husband, Wayne, in 1998, and by her three brothers, Elmo, Durward, and Burton. She is survived by many caring nieces and nephews, and by her sister, Audine Moy. They were not only sisters, but also best friends.
A very special thanks to the members of the staff at Meadows Place who Darlene referred to as her friends. They made it feel like home for her.
At Darlene's request no services will be held. Online condolences may be left at www.brooksidefunerl.com.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.




Published in Daily Record on Jul. 25, 2020.
July 25, 2020
Darlene has been our friend for a long long time, and we are the better for it. Smart, sassy, caring -- I loved her spirit so much. We are sorry for her family's loss, and for ours. In loving memory ...
Mary Schactler
Friend
July 25, 2020
My parents were friends with Darlene and Scotty. My father worked with Scotty in the 60s when both were with Boeing. I have lovely memories of going to Vashon Island at Christmas in that amazing great room with the swinging chair and round fireplace. I remember playing with the dogs and cats; watching both Darlene and Scotty moving the animals around, because they didn't all get along.
Later after they moved back to Ellensburg, my parents would go and stay with them. I am so glad I have those memories.
Susan Hoover
Acquaintance
July 24, 2020
I worked at meadows while attending school for special needs education. Getting to chat with Darlene about education and receive advice from her is something that I hold with me as an educator today.
Maddie Crisman
Acquaintance
