1/1
Darlene Schaake
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Darlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Darlene Schaake
Darlene Schaake passed away on Wednesday, 29 July 2020, in Bothell, Washington. She was 89.
Darlene was a local business owner for antiques and collectibles in Ellensburg from the mid-1990s to 2017. She resided in at the Hearthstone Senior Living Facility in 2017 and 2018.

In 1951, Darlene married her high school sweetheart, Bill Schaake, in Kansas. The 17 years that followed featured stops in Harlingen (TX), Minot (ND), and Abilene, Kansas City, Wichita, Goodland, Lawrence, and Topeka (KS). All were associated with her husband's coaching career and with raising the couple's young family. She completed her bachelor's degree from Washburn University (KS) in 1967 and began a teaching (physical education) and coaching (gymnastics, track-and-field) career at the high school, middle school and elementary school levels that spanned over 30 years in Halstead (KS) and Evergreen. She earned a Master's Degree from Colorado State University in 1980.

After retirement, Darlene and Bill moved Ellensburg to be nearer their expanding family. While there, they became absorbed into their favorite pastime- collecting and selling antiques. They spent most of their retirement years happily running an antique business from a former dairy farm on McCullough Road in Ellensburg and an antique mall in Cle Elum.

Darlene is survived by her four children- son Alan of Honolulu, HI (wife Johanna, sons Jason and Jeffrey); son Jay of Corvallis, OR (wife Kelly, daughters Jennifer and Emma-Kate, and son Josh with wife Tracy and great grandsons Chase and Ethan); daughter Janice of Kenmore, WA (husband Mark Ohrenschall, daughter Rachel and son William); daughter Denise of Ellensburg, WA; and brother Karl Kreitzer of Gig Harbor, WA (wife Lois). Darlene's husband, Bill, who was also an antiques dealer in Ellensburg, passed away in 2017.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a remembrance for Darlene will be delayed until some point in the near future.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 4, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 31, 2020
I admired Darlene so much as a kid. She was several years older so she was sort of like my idol. She was my first cousin on the Steffey side. My dad Kenneth (Jake) was brother to Darlene's mother. May God bless all her family; she will be missed.
ANITA M RAFFURTY
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved