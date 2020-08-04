Darlene Schaake

Darlene Schaake passed away on Wednesday, 29 July 2020, in Bothell, Washington. She was 89.

Darlene was a local business owner for antiques and collectibles in Ellensburg from the mid-1990s to 2017. She resided in at the Hearthstone Senior Living Facility in 2017 and 2018.



In 1951, Darlene married her high school sweetheart, Bill Schaake, in Kansas. The 17 years that followed featured stops in Harlingen (TX), Minot (ND), and Abilene, Kansas City, Wichita, Goodland, Lawrence, and Topeka (KS). All were associated with her husband's coaching career and with raising the couple's young family. She completed her bachelor's degree from Washburn University (KS) in 1967 and began a teaching (physical education) and coaching (gymnastics, track-and-field) career at the high school, middle school and elementary school levels that spanned over 30 years in Halstead (KS) and Evergreen. She earned a Master's Degree from Colorado State University in 1980.



After retirement, Darlene and Bill moved Ellensburg to be nearer their expanding family. While there, they became absorbed into their favorite pastime- collecting and selling antiques. They spent most of their retirement years happily running an antique business from a former dairy farm on McCullough Road in Ellensburg and an antique mall in Cle Elum.



Darlene is survived by her four children- son Alan of Honolulu, HI (wife Johanna, sons Jason and Jeffrey); son Jay of Corvallis, OR (wife Kelly, daughters Jennifer and Emma-Kate, and son Josh with wife Tracy and great grandsons Chase and Ethan); daughter Janice of Kenmore, WA (husband Mark Ohrenschall, daughter Rachel and son William); daughter Denise of Ellensburg, WA; and brother Karl Kreitzer of Gig Harbor, WA (wife Lois). Darlene's husband, Bill, who was also an antiques dealer in Ellensburg, passed away in 2017.



Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a remembrance for Darlene will be delayed until some point in the near future.





