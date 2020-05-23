Darrel Dees
Darrel Dees 79 passed away April 10, 2020 at home in Kittitas. He was born May 18, 1940 in Poteau, OK. to Aubra and Nellie Dees. At the age of two the family moved to the Kittitas Valley. He attended Kittitas schools until the move to Carey Idaho where he graduated High School.
In 1960 Darrel entered the U.S. Coast Guard and served until 1964. He began working several different jobs, but he always came back to carpentry. There was nothing he could not fix or build. He lived in Alaska for many years where he built many homes. He decided to move back to Ellensburg where he continued to build homes, he would build from the foundation to the last nail. Darrel was a true artist.
Darrel always loved to fish. He enjoyed teaching young kids to fish, but he especially enjoyed instilling the love of fishing in them. A great day for him was taking his granddaughters fishing. He loved his family.
Darrel is survived by his companion of many years, Sharron Lambert. Son, Dwayne (Cindy) Dees and daughter, Becky (David) Dees. Stepson Leon (Margie) Newman. Granddaughters; Sophia and Moria Dees and Ashley, Amber Allphin. Sisters; Virginia Paddock, Oletta Osborn, Eulene Ensley, Audrey McKeever and Joyce Dees. Brothers; Aubra (Cheryl) Dees and Joe (Sandy) Dees. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded by his parents; Aubra and Nellie and infant sister Edna Mae.
A memorial service will be held once the restriction of the Corona Virus is lifted. Notification will be published prior to services being held. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefhc.com.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Published in Daily Record on May 23, 2020.