Daryl J. Akkerman
1939 - 2020
Daryl Jean Akkerman passed away on May 9, 2020, in Seattle, after suffering a heart attack. Daryl was born February 28, 1939 in Lansing, Minnesota to Carl and Charlotte Akkerman. Daryl had a fascinating life always filled with hard work. He spent 30 years in the Navy during which time he was on 9 different ships, and he was a Vietnam veteran. After retirement from the Navy, Daryl, his brother and father built a migrant labor camp from the ground up, followed by various other great adventures. Daryl is survived by his wife, Linda (Thomas) Akkerman of Lynnwood, WA, and his son, Marc Akkerman (Norma) of Tulsa, OK. He is also survived by his sister, Arlo Vess of Sagel, ID and his brother Len Akkerman (Patty) of Sagel, ID. Survivors also include numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews, as well as many, many longtime friends. Daryl was proceeded in death by his mother, his father, and his first wife, Merna Akkerman. A remembrance gathering will be held in Ellensburg, WA once we can gather again. In lieu of flowers, Daryl requested you send donations to The ASPCA.




Published in Daily Record on May 21, 2020.
