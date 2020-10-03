David A. Rossi
David Anthony Rossi, 66, longtime Ellensburg resident, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, September 25, 2020, surrounded by his family.
Dave was born on April 30, 1954, in Lander, Wyoming. He was the youngest of four children born to Charles & Betty (Newinger) Rossi. He grew up in Lander, and when he was 16, he started working at the Bar Cross Ranch near Pinedale, WY. He met Vicki Lambeth in 1975 while she was on vacation to Wyoming, and they married in April 1976 - but only after Vicki proposed to him.
As Dave would put it, he was a "jack of all trades and a master of none." He worked several jobs over his lifetime, including his time spent on the ranch in Wyoming and as a meat cutter. After he and Vicki moved to Ellensburg in 1991, Dave worked for Buchanan Construction building houses and Elmview, managing their fleet of automobiles and keeping up the maintenance on their various facilities in the community.
Dave may have struggled with many health issues during his life, but he never let that slow him down. In 2002 he was the recipient of a double lung transplant, made possible through another family's choice to give the gift of life through organ and tissue donation. Dave was able to pay this forward after his death by giving the gift of sight through the donation of his corneas.
Dave loved the western lifestyle. Riding horses, working cows and land, attending the Ellensburg Rodeo, and watching Gunsmoke on TV. Perhaps the greatest joy in Dave's life was his family. Spending quality time with family and friends was one of Dave's highest priorities. His dedication to others allowed him to always put their needs above his own. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed making people laugh with his quick wit.
Dave is survived by his wife, Vicki, at the family home in Ellensburg; children Sara Sparks of Ellensburg; Brandon (Pearl) Rossi of Ellensburg and Jessica (John) Rosenkranz of Selah; grandchildren Madi, Baylee, Raegan, Corbin and Bridger as well as his sister, Bonnie Johnson of Lander, Wyoming. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Frank and Michael Rossi.
A private family service will be held in Wyoming next spring. Memorial contributions in Dave's honor are suggested to LifeNet Health, 501 SW 39th, Renton, WA 98057 or The Gretchen Weller Foundation, PO Box 1762, Ellensburg, WA 98926.
Johnston & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg has been entrusted with caring for Dave's family. Online condolences may be left at www.johnston-williams.com