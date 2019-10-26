|
David Allan Oltman
David Allan Oltman died unexpectedly in Dutch Harbor, AK, on October 17, 2019, at the age of 38. David was born on July 14, 1981, in Yakima, WA. He graduated from Ellensburg High School in 2000, and later, received a Bachelor of Science in Information Technology and Retail Management at Central Washington University.
David first met his wife, Erin, in 2000, and began dating in 2003. In 2010, David and Erin were married and settled in Wenatchee, WA. The Oltman's children are Reece (age six) and Evan (age three).
Called "David of all trades", David was known for his wide repertoire of skills. His work history included construction, Orthopedic Implant Representative, Technology Plant Manager at Jeld Wen, Mission Ridge Ski Patrol, Chelan County Fire Recruit, Commercial Fisherman, and most recently, the Owner of BKR Construction Services.
His family and friends recognized him as a "master of play"; he worked hard to play hard. He enjoyed fishing, biking, skiing, camping, paddle boarding, water skiing, dirt biking, and hunting.
David was the backbone of his family, whom he loved and adored. He strove to be the absolute best for his family, for which he was always the driving force. David had a knack for conversation. He was able to make a connection with anyone. This contributed to his success professionally and why so many have fond memories of and with David. David was loved by so many from all walks of life, his ability to fit into any environment is why he impacted so many people.
David is survived by his parents, Leo and Diana Oltman of Ellensburg, WA; wife, Erin, and their children, Reece and Evan of Wenatchee, WA; siblings: Scott Oltman of Ellensburg, WA, and Leanne Semprimoznik of Spokane, WA.
A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Sunday, October 27, 2019, at the Mission Ridge Lodge from 1:00-4:00 p.m. Friends and family members are welcome to attend and celebrate David's life. Please wear your Xtra Tufs, Sorels, or BOGS, as there is snow on the ground. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Mission Ridge Avalanche Control at https://www.missionridge.com/david-oltman-memorial, Condolences can be sent to https://www.jonesjonesbetts.com/obituaries/David-Oltman-3/#!/Obituary.
The family would like to specifically thank the Mission Ridge family, the Paton family, the Roberts family, the Garlini family, and Saddlerock Brewery.
Published in Daily Record on Oct. 26, 2019