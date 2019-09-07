|
|
David C. Hancock
David C. Hancock, 79, longtime Ellensburg resident, passed away at his home over the Labor Day weekend of natural causes. No services are planned at this time.
David was born on November 7, 1939 in Townsend, Montana, the oldest of four children born to Lyman & Helen "Virginia" (Troutman) Hancock. His family moved to Kittitas when he was ten years old and he spent the rest of his life enjoying the natural beauty of the Kittitas Valley. He graduated from Kittitas High School in 1958 and went on to attend Central Washington University before being drafted into the United States Army in 1963. He served in the Army Medical Corps, assisting with research to improve battlefield medical techniques before his honorable discharge in 1966.
David met a young waitress named Carol Dianne Phillips and they were married in 1969. They enjoyed 46 years of marriage and in their later years were very active members of the Ellensburg Adult Activity Center. Carol passed away in 2016.
David started working summers for the Department of Natural Resources while he was in high school. After his return from the Army, he returned to working for the DNR, starting with the fire crew and working his way up to a mine surveyor. He retired after 35 years of service. He also owned and operated "Sticks & Stones" for many years, a company that specialized in land and mine surveying as well as supervising the reclamation of forest land through the planting of trees.
David enjoyed wood carving, canoeing, and spending time outdoors. He was very witty, incredibly sharp and had a very dry sense of humor. He will be truly missed by all who knew him.
David is survived by his son Jason Hancock of Ellensburg; step-son Joe (Linda) Phillips of Vancouver; sisters Linda (Ray) Knudson of Ellensburg and Elizabeth (Butch) Berge of Kittitas as well as his grandchildren Caitlin, Colin, Haley, Gabi, and Ricky and numerous nieces and nephews. He is also survived by his loyal companion "Mama Kitty". He was preceded in death by his wife Carol, sister Susan Cichowski as well as his parents.
Memorial contributions in David's honor are suggested to the Ellensburg Adult Activity Center, 506 S Pine St, Ellensburg, WA 98926 or to an animal rescue group of your choice. Steward & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg has been entrusted with caring for David's family. Online condolences may be left at www.steward-williams.com
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 7, 2019