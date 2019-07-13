David Cal Jacobs

David Cal Jacobs, 73, passed away peacefully at his residence on Friday, June 21, 2019 with his family by his side.

David was the first of his family to be born in California hence his middle name "Cal". He grew up in Glendale, CA later attending UC Santa Barbara and then University of Utah, where he received his PhD. in Geology. A geologist till the end, he proudly described his rock collection to his young grandchildren and was impressed at their desire for his knowledge.

In June 2018, he began bravely affronting his Glioblastoma diagnosis. By August 2018 David, and his rock collection, moved from Taos, New Mexico to Ellensburg, WA in order to be be more closely cared for by his daughter Lauren Penoyar and to spend time with his grandchildren.

Ellensburg gave him a great final year. Alongside his family, he enjoyed attending the Kittitas County Fair, the rodeo, farmer's markets, First Friday art walks, numerous soccer games of his granddaughter Elsa, dinners at Lauren's house, and snowy walks around town to his favorite haunts, the USPS, Fred Meyer and D&M coffee. He attended geology talks by local geologists and pined for more data on why Mt. Stuart could be from Mexico. He enjoyed Gallery One Pecha Kucha nights where he absorbed other's stories and "felt normal again". As an amateur photographer, each day was documented with numerous photographs which he later edited, printed and gifted to the photo's subject.

David was preceded in death by his parents James Floyd Jacobs and Florence Henrietta Helms, and by his sister, Judith Sharon Jacobs. David is survived by his brother Jerry Jacobs, former spouse Mary Jacobs, his daughters Allison Dingler (Jeffrey), Lauren Penoyar (Tom), and his five grandchildren, who meant the world to him - Janelle and Nicolas Dingler and Elsa, Joanna and Russell Penoyar.

We have felt so fortunate to find excellent caregivers and nurses to help us along this journey. David was profuse with his gratitude and we know he'd like to once again thank each person who has helped him along his way.

Memorial contributions in David's honor are suggested to the American Brain Tumor Association (www.abta.org) Steward & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory has been entrusted with caring for David's family. Online condolences may be left at www.steward-williams.com Published in Daily Record on July 13, 2019