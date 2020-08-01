David Lucas

David Michael Lucas Sr, 60, of Thorp, WA. Passed away on July 3rd, 2020.

David was born in Salem, OR to Bert and Cecelia Lucas on May 6th, 1960. He worked as a Funeral Director at Forest Funeral Home in Shelton, WA for 16 years. He was also a volunteer with Mason County Fire District #4 for many years and went on to receive 2003 Firefighter of Year, 2005 Above and Beyond and 2007 Officer of the Year awards.

David is preceded in death by his Mother Cecelia Lucas, Father Bert Lucas and Grandson Skylar Lucas.

David survived by his children and their spouses: Tonya Lucas, David Lucas Jr., Lauren Lucas, Bobbi Beltran, Miguel Beltran and Jacobi Pope; Brothers Dale Lucas and Steven Lucas; Grandchildren AJ, Tristin, Andrew, Ashlyn and Cecelia.

Family of David Lucas Sr. wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the Thorp Community and all the friends and family that have supported us in these times.



WE LOVE YOU DAD!



Please send your condolences to the Lucas Family PO Box 58 Thorp, WA 98946





