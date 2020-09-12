David 'Chop' MartinChop (David) Martin, 79, longtime resident of Ellensburg, WA, passed away on August 28, 2020 in Yuma, AZ.Born in Tonasket, WA on April 27, 1941, Chop attended Oroville High School and later enlisted in the Marine Corps where he proudly served his country for six years.Chop was married to Joan (Destra) Martin on November 25, 1970; they were married nearly 50 years.A welder by trade, Chop owned a welding shop in Ellensburg for 15 years where he enjoyed sharing stories with old friends and making new ones each day. Chop was an active member of the community and participated in events such as Kittitas County Fair; he was a Kittitas Valley Firefighter volunteer and a longtime member of the Loyal Order of the Moose. After retiring from welding he would spend his time fishing, playing cards with family and friends, and writing poetry. His love of animals was only outweighed by his love of his family whom he cherished.In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother and three sisters, and his beloved son Hal 'Buzz' Martin.Surviving in addition to his wife, Joan (Destra) Martin, are his son Kent Martin and his wife, Nicole, of Spokane; daughters, Malene Roberson and her husband, Joe, of Covington, Patti Julagay and her husband, Marc, of Lacey; 13 grandchildren, and another set of twin grandchildren expected shortly.One of Chop's goals in life was to have all his children and everyone that knew him believe that even though he wasn't perfect he tried a little harder to be a better person each day.A celebration of life memorial will be held later on a date to be determined.