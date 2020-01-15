|
|
David S. "Dave" Johnson, Sr.
David "Dave" Stephen Johnson, Sr., 69, lifetime Kittitas Valley resident, passed away on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle. A celebration of life is planned for this spring and those details will be announced.
Dave was born on May 1, 1950 in Ellensburg, Washington to Roland & Jean (McGahey) Johnson, and attended Kittitas High School. Dave was a hard worker and natural entrepreneur, owning and operating many businesses throughout his life, including a trucking company and a feed lot.
He married Jennifer McCollum on November 8, 2004, and in 2012 he and Jennifer took over ownership of the Timeout Saloon in Kittitas. Dave treated every patron as a family member, regardless of background, and always had a warm smile, an ear to bend, and a joke to tell. If you were having a bad day, he went out of his way to do what he could to make it just a little brighter. The Timeout Saloon and its patrons were one big family, and Dave and Jennifer made sure that it always felt like home for anyone who walked through its doors.
One iconic symbol that many people in the valley will remember about Dave for many years to come were the line of trucks that were owned and operated by Dave and his beloved brother and lifelong friend, Darrell. They were purple, they were pinstriped, they were covered in chrome, and they lit up like Christmas trees at night! Those trucks were a symbol of Dave's creativity, his craftsmanship, and his pride in his work.
Dave is survived by his wife Jennifer, his children Kim and her husband Kevin, Dave Jr. and his wife Tessa, Jena and her husband David, and KC and his wife Hannah; brother Darrell and wife Susan; sisters Kelly and Wendy; brother Jeep; thirteen grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Memorial contributions in Dave's honor are suggested to the Bearded Sinners Club of Washington and may be sent to Steward & Williams Funeral Home or dropped at the Timeout Saloon for delivery to the club treasurer.
Steward & Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg has been entrusted with caring for Dave's family. Online condolences may be left at www.steward-williams.com
Published in Daily Record on Jan. 15, 2020