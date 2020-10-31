David Theodore Pearson Sr.
David Theodore Pearson, Sr., made a graceful exit from this life, to join his beloved wife Marguerite in paradise we hope, on Oct. 21, 2020, at Kittitas Valley Healthcare. He expressed warm regard for friends & providers who helped in his recent final years of gracious life and a brief illness. His wife Marguerite made her exit in 2015.
David and Marguerite enjoyed 68 years of marriage with many eventful years of service and enjoyable fun. Marguerite was always a great help on the home front in Dave's advancement and making a home for us all. They were only apart for long periods when it was necessary. In the 1970s, Marguerite completed her college studies in Ellensburg while Dave maintained the home front in the Tri-Cities. They spent amazing amounts of time together as parents, achievers, spectators, travelers, and walkers. Even after their children were grown, Dave and Margie always celebrated Christmas in a joyous way - decorating the house, sending cards and singing carols, shopping a little, and watching TV specials.
David was the first child born to Flora Marilla Huckins and Herman Whittier Pearson. During David's childhood, Mom was hospitalized several times with heart problems. She may have suffered rheumatic fever, in her childhood.
David was also known as "Dave." When Mom was sick, he lived on his grandparents' two farms near Madison and New Hampton, N.H., until his Mom, Flora, could be at home again. She was very caring and good to him during those times.
When Dave was age 20, his mother died, while Dave was serving on a U.S. Navy ship. The navy quickly flew him to shore and he hurried but arrived too late for his mother's funeral. It was some comfort that Dave's mom and his wife Marguerite were friends in the short time they were both in Dave's life.
He was born on July 7, 1927, to Herman Whittier & Flora Marilla (Huckins) Pearson during an afternoon thunderstorm. A doctor was also present in the bedroom of Dave's maternal grandparents' farmhouse at Quietside on Magoon Road in New Hampton, N.H. The doctor needed to use forceps during Dave's birth, leaving a lifetime mark on his forehead above his left eye. His parents were grateful he did not lose the sight in his eye.
Dave's childhood was dear to him and he often told stories from the old days. In the last few years, he wrote a four-volume autobiography with the first covering years 1927-1946. Dave was raised by his parents and grandparents at three farms in central New Hampshire and a house in Bartlett, N.H., where his father was a school principal before managing feed stores and opening his own hardware store in Center Sandwich.
Some of Dave's childhood stories are about team sports, farm chores, boy scouting, and a dream of flying airplanes (partly fulfilled). There were memorable and big family gatherings at the Pearson farm near Madison, N.H.for the 4th of July and Thanksgiving. By tradition, every Thanksgiving morning began with "pie breakfast," everyone sampling from dozens of pies which families brought. Dave joined the Civil Air Patrol. A friend who was an aerial photographer let Dave tend the controls while making pictures of New Hampshire farms. He well-remembered his father and his brothers, Erwin ("Bud") and Dana, and his sister Janice. He remembered his old friends, especially Bob Moulton.
In June 1945, Dave enlisted in the Navy hoping to become a pilot, and he was told that he passed every test but color-blindness.
While stationed in Washington, D.C., Dave met his beloved "Margie," Marguerite Estelle Lenwell, at a church basketball game. They quickly became best friends. Like Dave, she had an issue with her left eye - it was her only seeing eye. Within a year, they were married. He was away on ships part time. When Dave was working ashore at Weather Central, they lived with Margie's family at 1861 Newton St. NW.
After Dave completed three years in the Navy, Dave and Margie moved to New Hampshire with one son, David, Jr., There, Dave, Sr. did any work he could find and attended the University of New Hampshire on the GI Bill. He also became a sergeant in the U.S. Army Reserve. Then he enrolled in Army ROTC and was commissioned second lieutenant in a new branch, the U.S. Air Force Reserve, in mid-1952.
In New Hampshire, with two more sons born, Dave was awarded a scholarship to the masters program at Brigham Young University. He would represent New Hampshire in a program where every state would have someone in BYU's graduate programs. Driving a van-body Studebaker truck, Dave and Margie crossed the country with their three sons & all their belongings.
Margie gave birth to three more of Dave Sr.'s sons in Utah. Meanwhile, Dave earned a master's degree in "pupil personnel and guidance" and then worked as a counselor at the Salt Lake Trade and Technical Institute.
In 1960, he was hired by Science Research Associates. Dave and the family moved to Billings, Mont. His sales area, which he drove in all weather, was the size of Central Europe. First it was Montana and North Dakota. Then he was assigned Montana plus Wyoming for the second half of his three years with SRA.
Dave also umpired Little League baseball games at the field across the street from our family home. Marguerite sometimes served as official scorekeeper. Dave hunted deer two seasons and brought home one each year to help feed the family.
In 1963, Margie and Dave brought the family to Missoula, Mont. Dave completed courses and worked in the psychology department at the University of Montana. Upon learning that one son was deaf, Dave and Margie helped establish the first program for deaf and hard of hearing children for the Missoula school district. Living with six kids and Margie's Mom, Dave and Margie passed a successful year in the X-shaped apartments at the base of Mount Sentinel.
In 1964, the school district in Richland, Wash., hired Dave. In 1965, Columbia Basin College (CBC) hired him to teach in Pasco, Wash. He taught reading and social science courses. Then David ran for the Richland school board and came in second. Starting in 1969, Dave and Margie operated a pizza take-out business for nearly a year. They employed their own kids and a young mother who later became a chemistry professor.
Dave continued to teach a full load of daytime courses for CBC and evening or summer courses for area universities, at their branch campuses, until he retired from teaching in 1988.
Dave and Margie brought the kids on two more cross-country car trips to enlarge horizons and visit family - in 1968 and 1971. Ever questing, Dave completed his doctorate in psychology in 1970 from the University of Montana. Dave retired as a major in the Air Force Reserve. Then he was elected to the Richland School board on his second try and served until the family moved to Kennewick in 1976,
In the mid-1970s, Dave and Margie joined three other couples to create a nonprofit counseling service which also offered classes and training. It was "Human Opportunities for Personal Enrichment," known as HOPE, Inc. After two years, the graduate center in north Richland began to host HOPE's courses.
Also in Kennewick, Dave and Margie sang in their church choir.
Margie and Dave bought land in Ellensburg in 1976 and moved here in 1988. Dave tended pasture and he maintained fencing and general ranch upkeep.
At Grace Episcopal Church, Dave served as junior warden, then senior warden and vestryman. He and Margie sang in the church choir and Community Chorus. Together, they traveled internationally.
Dave served on the board of the F.I.S.H. food bank organization for 21 years.
He served on a mental health Regional Advisory Board for 15 years, with five years on the Quality Review Team, visiting mental health facilities in 11 counties in Eastern Washington. He was active in the local chapter of National Alliance for the Mentally Ill.
In his last years, Dave mourned & missed his wife Marguerite since she passed in February 2015. They are survived by their sons David Jr., and his wife Mickey; their son Robert; their son Richard; their son William and his wife Valerie; their son Michael; their son Thomas and grandchildren Pauleen and Hannah; grandson Matthew and his wife Stephanie (Olson) and a great grandchild, Luke Lee Pearson; grandson Nicholas; their granddaughter Amanda; nieces and nephews; cousins; sisters-in-law; and good friends.
David Pearson, Sr., was preceded in death by his brothers Bud and Dana and sister Janice, and by his half-sister, Linda Pearson, and his half-brother, James Pearson.
A graveside service is in the works, near term. A memorial & funeral are planned, probably in Spring in Ellensburg. . Online condolences may be left for the family at www.brooksidefuneral.com
Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory is caring for the family.