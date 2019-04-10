David Tufte

David Michael Tufte, born 27 April 1946 in Billings, Montana, to parents Wayne Tufte and Etta Jane (Thompson) Tufte, who are deceased, went home to be with his Lord on 5 April, 2019, in Seattle Washington.

David had served honorably in the US Army Reserves from 16 December 1968 - 16 February 1974 after completing his training as a Medical Corpsman at Fort Sam Houston. David also served as a cook with the United States Coast Guard in 1966 as a Merchant Seaman.

David had obtained Bachelor of Arts degree in 1970 in Social Work, with a minor in Psychology. He also received a Certificate in Technical Engineering from Tidewater Community College.

In his high school and college years, David had achieved many accolades for his athletic abilities, setting track records in many individual and group efforts. David enjoyed travel adventures, gardening, outdoor activities, and spending quality time with his wife.

David is survived by his wife Linda, children Leanna Richey, Troy Gibson, Kim Gibson, and five grandchildren Cody Collins, Griffin Collins, Jade Davis, Brock Davis, and Lee Davis. David was preceded in death by two sisters Yvonne and Leslie, and one brother Wayne. He is survived by his siblings Lance Tufte, Randal Tufte, and Loretta Britton.

Linda wishes to thank the following for their kind and caring support provided for both David and herself:

Hospice of Ellensburg, WA;

Kittitas Medical Supply

KVH Hospital of Ellensburg;

Virginia Mason Hospital of Seattle;

Chestnut Street Baptist Church of Ellensburg;

Steward-Williams Funeral Home and Crematory of Ellensburg

At David's request, no memorial services will be held.

Any cards or condolences may be sent to:

Linda Tufte

Post Office Box 807

Kittitas WA 98934.

Please pray for the peace of the Lord to be with Linda and her family. Published in Daily Record on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary