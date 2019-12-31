|
Deborah (Arbuckle) Cummings
Debbie Cummings, 55, of Ellensburg, passed peacefully at Harborview Medical Center on December 26, 2019 following an unexpected illness. Debbie was born in Pocatello, ID, on June 17, 1964 to Russ and Sandra Arbuckle. The Arbuckle family lived in Pocatello, and other Southern Idaho towns, as well as Sunnyside and Yakima, WA prior to landing in Ellensburg, WA in 1972. Debbie attended school in Ellensburg from 3rd through 12th grade, graduating in 1982. In 1991 Debbie married Daryle Carollo and they gave birth to Alexandra Carollo on August 1, 1991. They continued to live in Ellensburg while raising their beautiful daughter.
Debbie met the love of her life, Jerry Cummings in 1995, eventually getting married in March of 2000. Together they spent a lot of time in the mountains camping and enjoying the outdoors with Jerry's boys Cameron and Colton, along with Alex. Summer time was very special for all three children as they enjoyed the extra time together when the boys visited from Texas.
Debbie and Jerry also spent a lot of time in the kitchen making wonderful meals and becoming outstanding chefs. They often traded the roles of chef and sous chef. One of Debbie's favorite times of the year was when they planted their garden. She always enjoyed puttering around the plants and vegetables to ensure they were maintained to perfection.
Debbie loved her time with family and close friends. Family get togethers were a priority for Debbie and her family. Debbie's pride and joy without a doubt was her daughter Alex. She was so proud of the beautiful person inside and out she had become. She will continue to watch over Alex through her beautiful view from heaven. Debbie and her mother are reunited in heaven and can laugh together again. Debbie's smile and laugh was infectious and everyone loved her keen sense of humor and dry wit. She was a true friend with her circle of friends.
Debbie was preceded in death by her mother, Sandra Arbuckle. She is survived by her daughter Alex Carollo (Steven), beloved husband, Jerry Cummings, stepsons Cameron and Colton Cummings, step grandchildren Cohen, Karlee, and Caden Cummings, sister, Chris Scacco (Troy), brother, Jeff Arbuckle (Lisa), father, Russ Arbuckle (Marla) and her inlaws, Keith and Evelyn Cummings, Ted Cummings, Peggy (Bob) Eaton, Gayle Cummings and Randy Cummings (Savanna).
A celebration of life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Debbie's name to the .
Published in Daily Record on Dec. 31, 2019