Delbert D. Deck, 93, died on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, while receiving care at the Life Care Center of Farmington, New Mexico. Delbert was born on March 11, 1927, in Tonganoxie, Kansas, the sixth of eight children. His parents, Faye (Cline) and Robert Deck were farmers. The family moved to Oklahoma when Delbert was a boy.

As a young man, Delbert worked a variety of jobs, including farming and laborer. He eventually moved to Washington State, married, and had two sons, Delbert Martin (Marty) and John. The oil fields of the Southwest were hiring, and that is where Delbert found his life's work. He worked as an oil field driller well into his 70s, including over 30 years for Arapahoe Drilling Company. The job took him to sites in Arizona, California, Utah, Colorado, and New Mexico.

In 1966, Delbert married the love of his life, Delpha, and she joined him in Arizona. They made a home for their son Gary and her son Jerry. The family moved to the Aztec/Farmington, NM, area in 1967, and that became their permanent home. They built a house together and enjoyed traveling to Washington State to visit relatives and eventually to welcome grandchildren. Delbert lost Delpha to a brain tumor in 1986 after 20 wonderful years of marriage.

In 1989, Delbert married Billye Lockhart and they lived in Farmington.

Delbert was a warm, funny man who befriended everyone he met. He was always puttering, building things out of metal and scrap, rebuilding motors on cars, and tending his garden. Delbert and Billye's home overlooked the baseball fields, and he enjoyed watching the ball games every spring and summer from his backyard. He was devoted to his family, and he will be deeply missed. He was preceded in death by his parents, by his three brothers (Robert, Coy, and Bill), two sisters (Rowena and Marcena), a step=daughter Debbie, and by his wife Delpha. He is survived by his sisters Gladys and Betsy, his wife Billye, son Gary (of Farmington. NM), sons Marty and John (of Yakima, WA), step-son Jerry Rowden and his wife Debbie (of Ellensburg, WA), four grandchildren (Matthew Deck of Yakima, Kori Antuna and husband Eddie of Woodinville, WA, Jeremy Rowden and wife Catie of Tucson, and Arthur (Kiko) Trujillo of Farmington), 9 great-grandchildren, and three step-children (Mike Purcell, Teresa Hartman, and Sandy Scott),

Delbert was blessed in his life to have many who love him and will miss him. The family would like to thank the staff of Life Care Center for caring for him during his last days. At his request, no services are planned.





