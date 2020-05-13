Delbert D. Deck
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Delbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Delbert D. Deck
Delbert D. Deck, 93, died on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, while receiving care at the Life Care Center of Farmington, New Mexico. Delbert was born on March 11, 1927, in Tonganoxie, Kansas, the sixth of eight children. His parents, Faye (Cline) and Robert Deck were farmers. The family moved to Oklahoma when Delbert was a boy.
As a young man, Delbert worked a variety of jobs, including farming and laborer. He eventually moved to Washington State, married, and had two sons, Delbert Martin (Marty) and John. The oil fields of the Southwest were hiring, and that is where Delbert found his life's work. He worked as an oil field driller well into his 70s, including over 30 years for Arapahoe Drilling Company. The job took him to sites in Arizona, California, Utah, Colorado, and New Mexico.
In 1966, Delbert married the love of his life, Delpha, and she joined him in Arizona. They made a home for their son Gary and her son Jerry. The family moved to the Aztec/Farmington, NM, area in 1967, and that became their permanent home. They built a house together and enjoyed traveling to Washington State to visit relatives and eventually to welcome grandchildren. Delbert lost Delpha to a brain tumor in 1986 after 20 wonderful years of marriage.
In 1989, Delbert married Billye Lockhart and they lived in Farmington.
Delbert was a warm, funny man who befriended everyone he met. He was always puttering, building things out of metal and scrap, rebuilding motors on cars, and tending his garden. Delbert and Billye's home overlooked the baseball fields, and he enjoyed watching the ball games every spring and summer from his backyard. He was devoted to his family, and he will be deeply missed. He was preceded in death by his parents, by his three brothers (Robert, Coy, and Bill), two sisters (Rowena and Marcena), a step=daughter Debbie, and by his wife Delpha. He is survived by his sisters Gladys and Betsy, his wife Billye, son Gary (of Farmington. NM), sons Marty and John (of Yakima, WA), step-son Jerry Rowden and his wife Debbie (of Ellensburg, WA), four grandchildren (Matthew Deck of Yakima, Kori Antuna and husband Eddie of Woodinville, WA, Jeremy Rowden and wife Catie of Tucson, and Arthur (Kiko) Trujillo of Farmington), 9 great-grandchildren, and three step-children (Mike Purcell, Teresa Hartman, and Sandy Scott),
Delbert was blessed in his life to have many who love him and will miss him. The family would like to thank the staff of Life Care Center for caring for him during his last days. At his request, no services are planned.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Record on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Farmington Funeral Home
2111 W Apache St
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 325-2211
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
May 12, 2020
Larry Shelby
May 11, 2020
Gary my thoughts and prayers are with you and family. God Bless you with comfort and remember all the good memories with your dad. I really enjoyed helping him at NMGCO. Brenda
Brenda Amon
May 10, 2020
Gary,

Sorry to read about your Dad's passing.
You and your family will be in my thoughts and prayer.

Take care and God Bless you with comfort.

T.J. Richards
May 10, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
May 10, 2020
DELBERT was one of my best friends
Jerry Sawyer
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved