Della Elfers

Della Elfers 89, passed away Nov. 15, 2020 of cancer. Della was a 55 year resident and loved the Kittitas Valley. She attended First Lutherun Church.

Her working years were in the clerical field. Della lived a full life enjoying hunting, fishing, gardening, cooking, and mushroom hunting with her family and great friends. Della grew up in Idabel, OK then moved to Washington, married and ended up in Ellensburg.

Preceeded her in death were: Coy & Freda Jones, parents, Glen Elfers, husband, Charolette Ostrom, daughter, Ken Koidahl, son-in-law.

Survived by: Siblings, Jean, Ronnie, Laura Nell. Children: Glen, Sharron, Georgianne. Lance Ostrom, son-in-law. Grandchildren: Kelley, Leslie, Alisha, Serina, Kenny, Darcie, Julie, Sandy. Several great grandchildren and many cousins.

She made so many great contributions to all her familes lives, and thank you to all her wonderful friends who contributed to her life.





