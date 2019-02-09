Delores Hilda (Wamre) Vietzke

Delores Hilda (Wamre) Vietzke, 84 of Ellensburg, WA passed away peacefully on Friday February 1st. Delores was born in Ross ND on September 20th, 1934. That day, the world changed by bringing the most wonderful soul to earth who brought joy to many lives. In 1973 Delores married the love of her life, her very best friend, Don. They made their home in Ellensburg and continued to buy more rentals on the block that they managed together. They decided to retire and leave that headache to their kids who eventually purchased the rentals from them. Together they traveled to many countries, played with their grandchildren and great grandchildren, and grew old together drinking their coffee and reading the paper every morning just like a real-life love story.

Delores loved to cook and entertain her friends and family. No one ever left her home hungry. She wore many hats in her life and her favorite was being a wife, mother and grandma. She enjoyed her family and made everyone's friends feel like they were home.

Delores would like to let you know that her work here is done. She finally met up with her loving husband and everyone else she has missed for far too long. Her new mission takes her to a wonderful place where she will be socializing, dancing, cooking for her friends and watering her beautiful flowers. Willie Nelson songs will be playing, she will be surrounded by chickens, and laughter and love are guaranteed. The food is delicious and there are no restrictions on how much salted butter she can put on her toast.

Delores is preceded in death by her husband, parents, two brothers, one sister, step son and son in law. She is lovingly survived by her children Renae Enger, Lori LaFleur, Bruce Enger, Keith Enger, Linda Vietzke, and step children Susan (Dave) Baxter, Patti (Bill) Everett and Claudia Jorgenson. Grandchildren Brad, Krystal, Devin, Jaxon, Jeff, Jodie, Chris, Colby, Erica, Amy, and 11 great grandchildren.

A celebration of her life will be held March 2nd at 4:00 pm, at The Red Lion Hotel, 1700 Canyon Rd. Ellensburg, WA.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice friends in memory of Delores.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefhc.com.

Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Published in Daily Record on Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary