Delwyn K. Evans
Del Evans Sr. left this world on July 26th as a resident of the Prestige Long Term Care Facility. The Covid-19 Virus alongside Cardiac Heart Failure took the life of one "Teddy-Bear of a man" after a gallant fight. His sister Nadine and daughter Denise were with him throughout his journey until his final hours.
Del had a very storied life. He was born to Leonard (Pop), and Norell (Gram) Evans on May 25th, 1934, in Yakima, WA. There they lived until 1946. Then Del moved to South Pine St. in Ellensburg for 3-1/2 years. Finally, Pop and Gram moved the family to The Evans Home Ranch, as it became known, in Thorp, WA.
Del attended Ellensburg High school and was on the swim team. He was a strong swimmer as witnessed when he swam from one end of the large public pool to the other in literally seconds, doing the breast-stroke, so he could rescue his 4yr old daughter who had fallen in the pool. Del loved to swim and continued to do so right up until his 85th year.
Del married Audrey Irene Harris in Coeur d' Alene Idaho July 14th, 1951. In their years together they had 7 children: DJ (1952), Dick (1953), Debbie (1954) [who died as an infant in July of 1955],
Dana (1956), Dean (1957), Denise (1960), and Della (1961).
Del worked as a shoe salesman in Idaho and Yakima, at a Drive In Theater in Yakima, and as a cook in a takeout hamburger joint; where he said he perfected his hamburger sauce recipe that his oldest daughter still uses today. When Del moved the family to Ellensburg in 1961, he worked many years at the Model Laundry picking up and delivering across WA state. From there he met Al Allen who got him started in the insurance sales business. Del was a natural at selling policies. It was often said he could sell you your own socks before you realized it. Del was a million-dollar salesman multiple years at LNW where they gave out Cadillacs to drive if you hit the million mark. Del came home to Ellensburg driving a new color of Cadillac year after year. Del sold policies of some type right up until his late 70's.
Del was not home much during the Insurance years, but when he was, he would load up his 6 kids and 2-3 of the neighbor kids and off they would go to Taneum Creek or up to Bumping Lake to swim, fish and camp. Other times he loaded all 6 kids and the neighbor girls in the back of the pickup to go to the Arctic Circle for 19 cent burgers and an ice cream cone each. The funniest part was as Del passed out the cones, he would lick the curl off the top before handing it to the kid saying, "he didn't want it to melt." Then off they went to Vantage to water-ski and swim, or hunt Ellensburg Blues in the Dry Creek
area. In the winter he took the same bunch of kids to the Joe Watt Canyon to sled down the steep hills. Del once was on the back of a wooden toboggan shooting down an ice-coated sled run built by his older son. The sled was going so fast it shot out of the track and sailed nearly the entire width of the Taneum canal, until it landed back on the far bank. Del laid in the canal with a broken back laughing the whole time as they loaded him up to head to the hospital. He wore a back brace for 6 months.
Because it took a lot to raise 6 kids financially, Del worked a 2nd night job at Schaake Meat Plant and Taylor Clinic doing the Janitor work. He usually drafted his kids to do the bulk of the cleaning while he ran to pick up a large box of donuts for their "wages".
Del and Irene parted ways after 25 years. Del met Bonnie Marsh and they were inseparable until her passing in 2011. Together they enjoyed many hours just driving down scenic highways to look at all the foliage and waterways. They could always be spotted in the big "Blue Van", enjoying natures beauty. Fall was their favorite time to travel.
During all of Del's adult years he was passionate about sports. Basketball, football, and baseball were his favorites. He was often witnessed wearing a radio earphone while watching either a live sport or a TV sport so he could be involved with both sports at the same time. Once, when his oldest son was in a crucial basketball playoff game, Del jumped-up hollering at the refs and players. Suddenly his false teeth popped out and skidded across the game floor stopping at the feet of the Ref. who whipped out his hankie and walked over to Del to return them. The crowd hushed as the Ref said, "Del you better sit down". Later that year Del was awarded a plaque that said, "The Most Rabid Fan", which he cherished by hanging it on his office wall. Once all his kids were graduated, he turned to the occasional grandchild's sport to watch and CWU Basketball, Girls Volleyball & Football teams; often traveling on the CWU Booster Bus to out of town games plus trying to never miss CWU Home games. Del's best friend of many years, Evan Gary, made sure Del attended as many CWU Sports events as possible. He was a dedicated CWU Booster right to the end. Del will be missed by so many, including Roland who was always there to fix the computer for Del.
Del was an active and dedicated member of the Ellensburg Kiwanis, Circle K, Moose Lodge, Ellensburg Rodeo & Fair, CWU Booster Club, and an active Church Member. Del's love for helping his community and many friends and organizations was evident to all and he continued lending a hand into his late 70's. He finished his high school GED in his 40's as it always bothered him that he never was able to finish grade 12 due to family obligations.
Del was the most supportive Grandparent and Great Grandparent one could have. Even if one of the many grandchildren or great grandchildren chose a wrong path or made a mistake, Grampa Del was there to encourage them back onto the right path. His presence in all their lives was forever impactful and influential in their chosen future life path.
Del was a dedicated sport hunter and fisherman. Many stories can be told of him having pockets full of chocolate bars that he munched on as he hunted or fished. His favorite place to fish was Bumping Lake at Goose Prairie, WA. His favorite hunting spots were the Paige and Waggoner Canyons above the Evans Home Ranch outside Thorp, WA.
Del was predeceased by his parents Leonard Evans (1993), Norell Evans (1996). Brother Richard Evans (Dick-2015) and Wanda (2015), daughter Debbie Evans (1955), Brother in law Cliff Griffin (2019), Ex-wife Irene Evans (2005), Life Companion Bonnie Marsh (2011), oldest Brother Larry Evans (1958), nephew Eddy Evans (1996), Son in law Todd Hatherell (2016).
Del Evans is survived by his children DJ (Kay) Evans their 5 children and grandchildren, Dana Evans and her 2 sons and grandchildren, Dean (Donna) Evans and their 4 children and grandchildren, Denise Hatherell and her 3 children and grandchildren, Della (Brad) Hutzenbiler and their 3 children and grandchildren. His Sister Nadine Griffin, her 4 children and grandchildren. Del has too many grandchildren and great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, aunts, uncles, and cousins to mention all of them, but they were especially important to him as he always looked forward to Family Reunions.
Due to Covid-19- a full memorial service will be held at a later date - you are welcome to donate to a charity of your choice
in memory of Del.
Thank you to Del's long time close friends Mr. & Mrs. Evan Gary for their generosity to cover the cost of Del's Obit!
.
