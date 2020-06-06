Dennis Eugene MillerDENNIS EUGENE MILLER (entered into Eternal Rest on 06/03/2020)Dennis E. Miller, age 70, of Ellensburg Washington, passed away on Wednesday, 06/03/2020, at Bel Aire Senior Living In American Fork, Utah. He was born on 06/27/1949 in Tacoma, Washington, and moved to Ellensburg early in his childhood to live with his adopted parents (Wilbur and Maxine Miller) and new sister (Claudia).Denny, as he was known by those close to him, lived in Ellensburg most of his life and graduated from High School with the Class of 1969. He really enjoyed his friends from school and those he worked with at Twin City Foods.Dennis was drafted into the US Army in 1969 and served his time in South Korea, came home 2 years later and worked at Twin City foods until he retired.Early in about 2003, Dennis had surgery for a brain tumor which drastically changed the course of his life. Despite this, he was able to live on his own in Odessa, Washington, where he purchased a small home and lived for a few years. He never married nor had children, but Denny enjoyed his dog, Harley. He moved to Utah in 2019 where he was cared for by his twin brother, Donald Miller, until his passing.Survived by his brother Don Miller and wife Cathy Miller of Pleasant Grove, Utah, and sister Claudia Sikes and husband James Sikes of Ellensburg, Washington. Also very close to him, friends Jack Bails, Dennis Klocke and Carl Haitt, who cared for Dennis thru very hard times and remained his friends through life. Memorial services will be held at a future date, not yet determined. Thank you for the love and kind words which were shared during his time of passing. Dennis may now rest in peace. Good bye my brother, until we meet again.