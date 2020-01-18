|
Dennis M. Young
Dennis Michael Young, 68, of Cle Elum and formerly of the Yakima valley, passed away on January 9, 2020 at the Prestige Care and Rehab Center in Ellensburg. He was laid to rest in a private ceremony at Laurel Hill Memorial Park in Cle Elum and a memorial service is being planned for the spring of 2020.
Dennis was born in Yakima, Washington on July 19, 1951 to Thomas and Irene Young. His life was a challenge for him from the very beginning, and he faced these challenges with dignity and grace. He graduated from Naches High School in 1971. He belonged to the Masons in Naches and enjoyed bowling on a men's team in Yakima. He was honored to have participated in the Special Olympics in Utah as a younger man.
Dennis joined the Air Force on March 14, 1972 and was given a medical discharge on April 10, 1972. Not to be discouraged, he joined the National Guard in Yakima where he served for six years until a jeep accident ended his military career. Dennis was very patriotic. He moved to Cle Elum in 2012 to be closer to his loving family. He also loved animals and always asked every person he knew how their pet was, calling each pet by name. He loved meeting people and those he met were treated to a quick wit and a ready smile. He will be remembered by all who met him for his charm, warmth and polite manner.
Dennis is survived by his mother, Irene Park and sister, Kathi Swanson, both of Cle Elum; niece Kelly McNeil of Renton; close family friend Daniel Danubio of Cle Elum; aunt Barbara Stetson of Beaverton, Oregon and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Roy Park; father Thomas Young; paternal grandparents Thomas and Elva Young of Yakima; maternal grandparents Clarence and Violet Rader of Naches; cousins Barbie Folkstaad and Ronnie Hembree. His passing has left a huge void in the lives of his small family, who love him very much and will miss him tremendously.
Memorial contributions in Dennis's honor are suggested to the Special Olympics of Washington, 2815 Second Ave. Suite 370, Seattle, WA 98121 or to a veteran's service organization of choice. Cascade Funeral Home of Cle Elum has been entrusted with caring for Dennis's family. Online condolences may be left at www.cascadefuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Record on Jan. 18, 2020