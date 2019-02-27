Diane Lucille Rust

Diane Lucille Rust passed away peacefully on February 24, 2019 following a brief bout with cancer. She was born in Forks, Washington on May 27, 1930 and raised in Bellingham, Washington. She is predeceased by her husband, Samuel P. Rust, her parents, Harold and Mary Hardy, and brother Richard Hardy. Diane is survived by her two children, Molly (Dan) Baasch and Maureen Rust, her brother, Walter (Linda) Hardy, her grandchildren, Chad Baasch, Courtney (Eric) Graham, Jess Macinko, and Beth Macinko, and many nieces and nephews and their families. A family gathering will be scheduled in the spring. In lieu of flowers, donations in Diane's name to Kittitas Valley Home Health and Hospice, Olmstead Place Historical State Park, or the would be appreciated. Please send in care of Brookside Funeral Home, 101 E 2nd Ave., Ellensburg, WA 98926.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefhc.com.

Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family. Published in Daily Record on Feb. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary