Dick DanielsDick Daniels rode off into his final sunset in Yakima, Washington, on Sunday, August 23, 2020. By his side was his loving wife Delores and many of his family members. Dick had great integrity and still was a humble man.This cowboy was born Richard Charles Daniels on 12 January 1935, in Anoka, Minnesota. Dick was the oldest of 5 children born to Russell James Daniels and Marcella Lepinski. The family moved to Washington State when the children were very young. Dicks mother pasted with he was just 10 and he lost his father when he was 16 years old. The children were separated and passed around to uncles and aunts. They all stayed in contact with each other as best they could.Dick was proceeded by his two brothers, he is survived by his wife Delores, two sisters, 15 children, 30 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren.Dick settled in White Swan, Washington and started working as a farm hand, working hay. Dick became an iron worker at an early age, working at Hanford and on highway bridges and at Central Washington University. He also worked on the Boundary Dam. He was a member of the Iron Workers Local 86 for 18 years.Dick married in 1955, and had 4 children, Russell, Patty, Betty and Dean.He worked for the Indian Associations and a lumber mill on the "Green Chain" and bailing hay in the local valley.Dick was introduced to rodeo by Clyde Powers in White Swan, Washington. Team roping and bulldogging were his passion. He taught his boys and girls to also rodeo from a young age.After his divorce he married Delores in 1978. They told each other "Dick: I have tons of money. Delores: I don't have any children." Their family grew to 15 at that moment of "I Do".He worked at the Ellensburg Rodeo for many years with all phases inside the arena.Dick took a Senior Rodeo World Campion Healer in Winnemucca, NV. For team roping. He also won several saddles and many belt buckles and other items for his rodeo days. He rodeoed with his sons and daughters many times and won several rodeo events with them, the one of the best was coming in 4th in PRCA Team Roping in Reno, NV at the nationals with his daughter.Dick worked for the Blazing Tree Ranch on Friday Harbor Isl. for several years and moved to the Blazing Tree Ranch in Ellensburg as Ranch Manager.He then worked several years for the Bartlo feed lot in Hermiston, OregonHis last bulldogging was when was 56 years old. Got up after taking a steer down and said that was the last one, best time ever was 4.3 sec. His final team roping was with his daughter, his shoulder just could not continue. The picture of them is hanging in the family homeDicks last occupation was ranch manager for the Van De Graff Cattle Company in Ellensburg, Wa. For 12 years.He was 78 when he retired from ranching. He and Delores moved to a nice quiet place in Yakima, WA, they lived there for 7 years until his passing.Memorial forDick DanielsWill be held at420 Stingley Road,Ellensburg, WASeptember 26, 2020From 11AM to 5 PMIt will be outdoorsPlease Join Familyfor a PotluckMasks are required withSanitation stationswill be available