Don Beiter

Don R. Beiter January 6, 1930 - April 19, 2020 of Ellensburg, WA, passed away Sunday April 19 after an eleven-year battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was born in Kansas. Later his family moved to Pasadena, California. Don often spoke of how much he enjoyed helping his father extract salt from the desert and truck it to farms in southern California to be used for animal feed.

Don also achieved the Eagle Scout rank in the Boy Scouts.

For 3 years Don played the French horn in the Pasadena City College band, marching in the Rose parade, and performing in the Rose Bowl half time show. Don and several friends sailed to Okinawa, caring for a flock of goats being sent to Japan as humanitarian aid after World War II. During his college years he joined a group that rebuilt an orphanage in Germany.

At age 23 Don was called home from college to run the salt mine business for one year after his father died. Then he was drafted to the army peace keeping forces. He served as a clerk typist in Germany for two years.

Since the age of 21 Don felt called to missions and he pursued a mission aviation degree from Moody Bible Institute. By age 31 Don was a missionary bush pilot stationed in Dutch New Guinea (Papua, Indonesia) with Mission Aviation Fellowship. There he became reacquainted with Phyllis Griffith, a Bible translator stationed on the south coast of New Guinea with TEAM. Don and Phyllis were married in Dutch New Guinea in 1962. Together they had 4 children and served God in Jungles of Indonesia, high desert of Central Asia, and on the home staff of MAF in California, until retirement in 1996. Even in retirement Don stayed busy working with his hands, building, creating, or repairing equipment. He loved to fly and use his technical skills.

In 2002 Don and Phyllis came out of retirement briefly to survey airstrips in Central Asia for re-opening after 9/11. While there, at the age of 73, Don hiked and rode horseback over 14,000-foot mountain passes to reach the remote airstrips being surveyed.

Don is remembered by his family as humble, loving and devoted. He always took his family into consideration when making decisions. He loved God deeply and loved learning about God and His creation. Don was purposeful about passing on what he believed with gentleness and respect, never compromising God's standards, standing firm with humility. Don faced adversity with courage and boldness he found in God.

Don was an avid reader, loved maps and traveling, and making friends in new places. He left a legacy of faith, devotion to God, love of family, and concern for people around the globe. He was quick to laugh or tell a joke, a patient teacher/mentor.

The love of Don's life was Phyllis. He believed she was a God given gift who was his true partner for life and service. He never spoke badly of her and treasured their relationship. Together they spent their retirement traveling to see their children and grandchildren, represented MAF at air shows and in churches, and promoted missions wherever they went.

Don is survived by his wife of 57 years, Phyllis Beiter; children, Carol Hennings (Jim); Paul Beiter (Cindy); Jean Lawson (Irwin); and John Beiter (Amy), 10 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

Memorial gifts may be sent to: Mission Aviation Fellowship, P.O. Box 47, Nampa, ID 83653





