Brookside Funeral Home & Crematory
101 E 2Nd Ave
Ellensburg, WA 98926
(509) 925-2902
Rosary
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Andrews Catholic Church
401 S. Willow St.
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Andrews Catholic Church
401 S. Willow St.
View Map
Don Erickson


1920 - 2019
Don Erickson Obituary
Don Erickson
Donald R. "Don" Erickson 98 passed away on November 4, 2019 holding the hand of his loving wife. He was born on December 1, 1920k in Scobey, MT., to James and Maude Erickson, he was one of six children.
Don was no stranger to hard times, his father died while on a business trip leaving his mother with six small children. The land they lived on in Wolf Point was purchased by the government and is currently under the Fort Peck Dam. Following the buy out of the property his mother and siblings moved to Kalispell to live with his grandfather and a year and a half later his mother passed away. Following her death, the children were sent to live with their grandmother in Los Angeles.
When he was old enough, Don found his way to Scobey Montana, where he worked on his uncle's ranch. In 1943 Don enlisted in the United States Army serving as a Military Police Officer during the war. Don returned to the states on board the Queen Mary, also known as the Gray Ghost.
On September 22, 1950 Don married Maydee Merry in Bellevue. Together over the span of 69 years they ranched acquiring 100 head of cattle. In 1990 they settled down on their 80-acre ranch here in Ellensburg.
Don was a kind hard working man; he enjoyed the country life and the freedom of the great outdoors while working his land and tending his cows. He also enjoyed playing Bunco, he knew how to roll dice. When he was doing well, he would just look at you and grin this was his way of saying now that's how its done!
Don is survived by his wife Maydee daughter Carol (Robert) Pallett, granddaughter LeeAnn (Rumen) Doggett and brother-in-law Peter Merry and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, infant child, two brothers and three sisters.
Recitation of the Rosary will be Monday, November 11, at 6:00 pm at St. Andrews Catholic Church 401 S. Willow St. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, November 12 at 11:00 am also at St. Andrews.
Memorial donations can be made in Don's honor to the local Humane Society, in care of Brookside Funeral Home, 101 E 2nd Ave. Ellensburg, WA 98926
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefhc.com.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Published in Daily Record on Nov. 9, 2019
