|
|
Don H. Bacon
Don H. Bacon born October 13, 1937 in Peoria AZ, to W.A. "Bill" Bacon and Atoka L. (Harris) Bacon, went to be with the Lord April 15, 2020 in Ellensburg, WA. Don was born the 8th of 9 children.
In 1943 he and his family moved to Ellensburg, WA. Don grew up around livestock and rodeo. His parents Bill and Atoka always had cattle, horses and other barnyard animals that Don enjoyed taking care of and watching grow. He had a way with animals, in which even the wild critters were drawn to him. As a young boy his family had an arena and held weekend rodeos on Hungry Junction Road in Ellensburg, WA. It was here at the age of 10 years old that Don found his love of leatherwork. He spent countless hours as a child honing his skills fixing rodeo equipment and making and tooling leather wallets, belts, purses, and anything else leather that someone wanted. While he and his family moved around the Kittitas Valley, he continued to do leatherwork and raise livestock.
In the 1960's he found his forever home on Thomas Road in Ellensburg. This is where he officially started his business Don's Leather Shop in 1968. He made beautiful saddles, chaps and riding gear for many people who traveled great distances to own some of his work. He continued his work for over 50 years at this location. Over 25 of these years he worked side by side with his two sons Andy and Frank.
He always enjoyed helping people and having a visit with his customers and good friends over a cup of coffee at his shop where he tried to make everyone feel welcome. Don was honored to be a Mason and a member of the Ellensburg Masonic Lodge #39 since 1983.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years Gabriella (Conti) Bacon, his son's: Andy Bacon and Frank (Jessica) Bacon, grandchildren: Jacob Bacon, Tyler Bacon and Emma Bacon, Sisters: Wanda Harmon and Barbara Wheatly, and numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Bill and Atoka Bacon, and siblings: Lenora, Juanita, Billy, Bob, Jack, and Nancy.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations in Don's memory be made to Kittitas Valley Hospice, 1506 Radio Rd., Ellensburg, WA 98926. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, notification will be placed in the Daily Record. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.brooksidefhc.com.
Brookside Funeral Home is caring for the family.
Published in Daily Record on Apr. 22, 2020