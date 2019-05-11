Donald Brooks

PHOENIX - Don, age 85, passed away the early morning of April 24, 2019 at his home in Phoenix with his loving family by his side. Don was born in Torrington, Wyoming to Harold and Mildred (Miller) Brooks, the eldest of their 3 children. At the outbreak of WWII, the Brooks family left the family farm and relocated to Washington state. Don honorably served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict aboard the USS Lexington. Upon discharge he returned to Washington with wife and child, attended Central Washington StateCollege on the GI Bill, graduating in a record 3 years, majoring in economics and business administration. Don immediately began a 35-year career as a Chartered Life Underwriter and insurance executive, serving as vice president regional director of a major financial institution.

Don found personal joy in every day, a legacy he wanted for his family. He had a quick wit, generous spirit, and a gentle soul…the purest form of human kindness our universe will ever know. He will forever be in our hearts as that fun-loving banjo-playing sailor and farm boy from Wyoming. Don is survived by his wife of 63 years, Nancy Bannatyne Brooks daughters Tracie Sommers, Hollie (Alan) Green, and son Neil (Emily) Brooks, 6 grandchildren; Erik Olson, Kelda (Calvin) Shanklin, Nicholas (Jody) Green, Neil (Emily) Green, Chris Pattullo, and Kari Brooks, 15 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren, and sisters Marjorie (Fred) Koziol and Lorraine (Bill) Love. We are eternally grateful to Don's friend of more than 40 years and lunch buddy, Charles (Chuck) Sorenson who supported him throughout his life's journey. At a moment's notice, our cousins, Brenda Rocco and Peggy Cotita lovingly helped care for Don the last few months of life. In appreciation of Don's devotion to country, services with Military Honors will be held June 7, 2019 at Barrancas National Cemetery, Naval Air Station, Pensacola.