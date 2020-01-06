|
Donald C. Morris
Donald C. Morris of Ellensburg, WA passed away on December 14, 2019 in Sun City West, AZ. He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Donna and his children: Angie, Tim, Tom, Aimee and Michael. Sixteen grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.
Don was born to Holly and Altha Morris in Hayden Lake, ID on June 10, 1933 and spent his early life living in Idaho and Washington. He is the last surviving child of 10.
Don married Donna Whitaker in 1952 in Yuma, AZ and went on to have 9 children. Proceeding him in death are his children LaDonna, Franscis, Jim and Mike.
He enlisted in the US Army in 1950 beginning a 27-year career, retiring as a Command Sargent Major in 1977. The Army took him on many adventures throughout the world. He remained very active in the VFW and American Legion and supported both active and separate members of the military after his retirement.
He earned his undergraduate degrees at Moorhead State University in 1980 and at CWU in 1982 and his master's degree at Marylhurst University in 1985. He began a new career as a counselor for drugs and alcohol in Kittitas County and Director of Clark Co Alcohol & Drug facility retiring in 1990.
He enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren, family and extended family. He was active in First Lutheran Church and his Veteran organizations, traveling and telling
stories".
CSM Donald C Morris will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery later in the year. A memorial service will be held at First Lutheran Church on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 am. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Hospice of Ellensburg.
Published in Daily Record on Jan. 6, 2020